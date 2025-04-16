LA Galaxy's Diego Fagúndez wins Goal of the Matchday

The veteran celebrated his 400th career MLS appearance in style, depositing a picturesque free kick that salvaged a 1-1 draw against Houston Dynamo FC .

LA Galaxy midfielder Diego Fagúndez has won AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 8, earning 50.1% of the fan vote.

2nd place, Dani Pereira (30%): The Austin FC midfielder struck a long-distance golazo as a consolation tally in ATX's 5-1 defeat at Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

3rd place, Luca de la Torre (11.2%): The USMNT midfielder curled a classy finish into the top corner during San Diego FC's 3-2 defeat at the Colorado Rapids.

4th place, Sergi Palencia (8.7%): LAFC's Spanish fullback helped key a 2-1 win over San Jose with a laser rebound finish after Denis Bouanga's initial shot was saved.