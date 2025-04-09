LA Galaxy's Concacaf Champions Cup run ends at Tigres

The LA Galaxy rallied but bowed out of the Concacaf Champions League Tuesday night with a 3-2 (3-2 aggregate) quarterfinal Leg 2 loss at LIGA MX's Tigres UANL.

LA fell into a two-goal deficit inside the opening 10 minutes at the Estadio Universitario, following strikes in consecutive minutes from Nicolás Ibáñez and former Galaxy player Uriel Antuna.

Joseph Paintsil cut into the lead just before halftime, beating goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán to a back pass and firing home from close range.

Rômulo Zwarg restored Tigres' two-goal advantage early in the second half, only for Emiro Garcés to pull another one back for the Galaxy three minutes later.

An equalizer would've sent LA into the semifinals thanks to the away goals rule, but the third goal never came and Tigres moved on to the next round.

Goals