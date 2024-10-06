LA Galaxy on historic pace in MLS Cup chase: "It's everything"

“Austin, they were fighting for their life, throwing numbers up…but the whole team rallied. Guys came in, subbed in, and did well. It was chippy. I thought it was good for us to get into that to prepare us for playoffs honestly.”

“It was for sure a playoff feel,” left back John Nelson said postmatch. “I’ve played in a few playoff games now in my career and it was that chippiness, that edge.

With Saturday’s fiery 2-1 victory over Austin FC , they completed an unbeaten regular season at Dignity Health Sports Park in 2024. They’ve gone 13-0L-3D in Carson, outscoring their opponents 42-23 along the way.

With goals from Gabriel Pec and Dejan Joveljic tonight, the @LAGalaxy have had two players score 15 goals each during a single MLS regular season for the first time since 2014. pic.twitter.com/Lx5u3nY6zq

In the process, the Galaxy are on the verge of equaling their best points haul in the post-shootout era with 67 points (2011). To get there, they’ll need to win at Houston Dynamo FC on Decision Day (Oct. 19, 9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

Whatever awaits, Gabriel Pec and Riqui Puig remain driving forces for LA's attack. Pec scored vs. Austin to give him 15g/14a in his debut season, while Puig added an assist to reach 13g/15a.

“I think he’s added a few more layers to his game. In the first part of the season, he was just kind of standing out there saying, ‘Hey, I'm open. Get me the ball.’ And it wasn't getting to him as often,” head coach Greg Vanney said of Puig’s evolution.

“Now he's way more involved in getting more touches over the course of the game, therefore having more influence and more impact… He's having a lot of fun and when we have a player that talented that's having fun, then they're dangerous for the opposition.”

As this remarkable season continues, the Galaxy are one point away from clinching the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. They could accomplish that before Decision Day, should El Tráfico rivals LAFC drop points at Vancouver Whitecaps FC next Sunday (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).