LA Galaxy on historic pace in MLS Cup chase: "It's everything"

CARSON, Calif. – The latest sign of LA Galaxy being an MLS Cup presented by Audi contender?
With Saturday’s fiery 2-1 victory over Austin FC, they completed an unbeaten regular season at Dignity Health Sports Park in 2024. They’ve gone 13-0L-3D in Carson, outscoring their opponents 42-23 along the way.
“It was for sure a playoff feel,” left back John Nelson said postmatch. “I’ve played in a few playoff games now in my career and it was that chippiness, that edge.
“Austin, they were fighting for their life, throwing numbers up…but the whole team rallied. Guys came in, subbed in, and did well. It was chippy. I thought it was good for us to get into that to prepare us for playoffs honestly.”
In the process, the Galaxy are on the verge of equaling their best points haul in the post-shootout era with 67 points (2011). To get there, they’ll need to win at Houston Dynamo FC on Decision Day (Oct. 19, 9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Whatever awaits, Gabriel Pec and Riqui Puig remain driving forces for LA's attack. Pec scored vs. Austin to give him 15g/14a in his debut season, while Puig added an assist to reach 13g/15a.
“I think he’s added a few more layers to his game. In the first part of the season, he was just kind of standing out there saying, ‘Hey, I'm open. Get me the ball.’ And it wasn't getting to him as often,” head coach Greg Vanney said of Puig’s evolution.
“Now he's way more involved in getting more touches over the course of the game, therefore having more influence and more impact… He's having a lot of fun and when we have a player that talented that's having fun, then they're dangerous for the opposition.”
As this remarkable season continues, the Galaxy are one point away from clinching the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. They could accomplish that before Decision Day, should El Tráfico rivals LAFC drop points at Vancouver Whitecaps FC next Sunday (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
“[Securing the No. 1 seed] is everything,” Nelson said. “From the beginning of the year, our goal was to keep this place a fortress and we did that. Credit to the fans showing up this year too, making it a tough environment coming and playing against. It's everything. This team is very good at home.”
As Nelson said, the Galaxy are fueled by their raucous fanbase. Case in point: An average of 26,135 fans attended LA home games during the 2024 regular season, marking a new record for the club.
“It's a relationship I think in the stadium, when the fans bring energy and the players are trying, are doing and running and sprinting and competing and creating goal-scoring chances, it feeds back into the energy in the stadium,” Vanney said.
“I think we got that right this year and I think it helped us to get results here.”