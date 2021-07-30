Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy loan defender Giancarlo Gonzalez to Alajuelense

Giancarlo Gonzalez - Galaxy dribbling

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

LA Galaxy center back Giancarlo Gonzalez has joined Costa Rican club Alajuelense on loan through the end of the 2021 season, it was announced Friday.

Gonzalez, 33, signed for the Galaxy in 2019 from Serie A side Bologna. He has made 30 appearances for LA, but none this year as he never cracked Greg Vanney's depth chart.

Prior to joining the Galaxy, Gonzalez originally signed in MLS with the Columbus Crew and made 17 appearances in 2014. He featured for Costa Rica at that summer's World Cup and earned a reported $5 million move to Serie A side Palermo, where he became a mainstay for three seasons. He made 85 appearances for the club in Serie A before being transferred to Bologna ahead of the 2017-18 campaign, where he made 35 appearances.

Without Gonzalez, the Galaxy will continue relying on Derrick Williams, Sega Coulibaly, Daniel Steres and Nick DePuy in central defense. They're also reportedly nearing a deal to officially acquire forward Dejan Joveljic from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

