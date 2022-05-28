LA Galaxy hoping to stay in fast lane against Austin FC after emotionally El Trafico win

It may seem like an oxymoron, considering the infamous Los Angeles traffic, but the LA Galaxy are looking to get into the fast lane. An El Trafico win over LAFC in the US Open Cup Round of 16 is a prime example of how the Galaxy need to push the pace.

“The challenge is maintain that mindset, that motivation, that drive, that hunger in every single match we’re going to play, even if it's on the road or it's here because that's the standard of LA Galaxy,” Javier ‘Chicharito' Hernandez said. "The titles and everything this organization has is not only the outcome, but how they achieved that. And the how is something similar to the other game. Consistency’s the main word, consistency’s the main objective and a challenge we're going to face.”

The Galaxy are looking to now ride the momentum of that Open Cup win when they take on Austin FC at home Sunday (6 pm ET | UniMás, TUDN, Twitter).

That 3-1 victory at Dignity Health Sports Park Wednesday was understandably an emotional one, especially coming off back-to-back defeats at home, the latest a 3-0 loss to Houston Dynamo FC on May 22.

“You start to see all the capabilities of the group when the game gets going a little faster for us and there's a little more space,” Vanney said.

Vanney touted the play of Chicharito and wingers Kevin Cabral and Samuel Grandsir against LAFC. Cabral and Grandsir dictated the pace on both flanks and Chicharito was especially dangerous with the space the wingers created.

“[Cabral] and Sam on both sides just gave us a different level of acceleration and speed,” Vanney said. “These guys covered so much ground at high speed it just puts the opposition’s defenders on notice, which creates space between our lines, which does a lot of things for us.”

Cabral broke a goalless draw in the 51st minute, a big goal for the young Designated Player who has struggled with finishing his chances. Six minutes later, Chicharito doubled the advantage.

“I think Javier, when the space opens up and Javier has some space to move and create separation, that’s when we see Javi at his best too," Vanney said. "On the goal that Kevin scores, the movement that Javier makes to get himself free is as impressive as the goal Kevin ends up scoring on the same play.”