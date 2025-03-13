LA Galaxy complete Concacaf Champions Cup comeback vs. Herediano

The LA Galaxy reached the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals after a 4-1 win over Costa Rican side Herediano on Wednesday evening at Dignity Health Sports Park.
The reigning MLS Cup champions bounced back from a 1-0 first-leg loss in Costa Rica, sealing a 4-2 aggregate victory and a matchup with LIGA MX powerhouse Tigres UANL in the next round.
LA Galaxy 4, Herediano 1
After opening the season with four consecutive defeats across all competitions, LA raced in front on goals eight minutes apart by Julián Aude and Miguel Berry.
Gabriel Pec and Christian Ramírez struck after halftime, creating enough distance to withstand Herediano's late push and secure passage into the CCC quarterfinals.
During a busy start-of-season run, Galaxy star midfielder Marco Reus was rested by head coach Greg Vanney.