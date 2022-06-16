LA Galaxy aim to recapture momentum in return to action vs. Portland Timbers

Perhaps no one was more disappointed to see the June international window arrive than the LA Galaxy , who will try to recapture their May form, Saturday when they host the Portland Timbers (5 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes).

Then on May 29, LA shook off some uneven recent league form to score all their goals in the final half-hour of a 4-1 home rout of Austin FC . Joveljic contributed his second career MLS brace, Chicharito scored again and Efrain Alvarez added a late insurance goal in a game they’ll all be eager to replicate when Portland visits.

“We hope we can take back that momentum that we left with the break,” Chicharito said during a press conference Wednesday. “Hopefully we can get three more points with a very good performance like the last two we did here in our stadium. So yeah, we’re very excited.”

Recapturing such an organic force is easier said than done.

“The break helps to rest and to recharge in a way,” Chicharito continued. “But yeah, the challenge now is like, yeah, try to take it back that momentum and that performance and that attitude that we showed in the last two games.”

But to hear Galaxy players tell it, the recent uptick came from a clear source: the sudden, collective realization of their own capabilities given the right mindset.