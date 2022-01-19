Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy add free-agent goalkeeper Richard Sanchez

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The LA Galaxy have signed former Mexican youth international goalkeeper Richard Sanchez, the club announced Tuesday.

The 27-year-old signs through the 2022 MLS season with a club option for 2023.

Sanchez, who spent last year in USL League One with North Texas SC, last saw league action in 2020 during the MLS is Back Tournament, playing two matches for Sporting Kansas City.

Prior to joining Sporting via the 2019 MLS Re-Entry Draft, he spent the bulk of his MLS career with Chicago Fire FC, making 27 appearances (26 starts) and keeping three clean sheets between 2017-19.

A product of the FC Dallas Academy, Sanchez turned pro in 2011 and was loaned out to now-defunct NASL side Fort Lauderdale Strikers in 2014 before landing with Tigres UANL that same year.

While he saw minimal playing time south of the border, Sanchez is still well-known in Mexico as a key performer during El Tri's FIFA U-17 World Cup title in 2011. The keeper started all seven games for the host country and eventual champions, making a name for himself alongside fellow MLS veteran Carlos Fierro, who spent the last two seasons with the San Jose Earthquakes.

Two years later, Sanchez and Mexico reached the Round of 16 at the U-20 World Cup in Turkey.

With the Galaxy, he'll compete for minutes against first-choice Jonathan Bond and Jonathan Klinsmann.

