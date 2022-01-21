LA Galaxy acquire midfielder Mark Delgado in trade with Toronto FC

“I’m excited to welcome Mark to the LA Galaxy and back to his Southern California roots,” LA head coach Greg Vanney said in a release. “Mark brings high-level awareness, efficiency and work rate to our midfield as well a championship pedigree.”

Delgado signs a three-year contract with LA through 2024 using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) with a club option for 2025. He reunites with LA head coach Greg Vanney, who he previously played under in Toronto.

The LA Galaxy have completed a trade with Toronto FC , landing midfielder Mark Delgado in exchange for $400,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM) and a conditional $100,000 in 2023 GAM if certain performance metrics are met, the clubs announced Friday.

Delgado, 26, first entered the league in 2012 with now-defunct Chivas USA. He joined Toronto via the 2014 MLS Dispersal Draft and has 17 goals and 24 assists across 218 regular-season appearances (187 starts).

Delgado ranks fourth on TFC’s all-time appearances list behind Jonathan Osorio, the since-retired Justin Morrow and Michael Bradley.

“We’d like to thank Mark for his service to the club over the last seven seasons,” TFC president Bill Manning said in a release. “He played an important role for our team, starting in two MLS Cups and doing a lot of the hard work in the midfield. We are glad he and his wife Nicky will get the chance to return to their family in Southern California.”

He’s been capped six times by the US men’s national team, last appearing in an October 2018 friendly against Peru.