Kévin Denkey! FC Cincinnati star scores a bicycle kick for the ages

"It was one of the best goals I’ve seen in person, certainly."

“There are not many words to describe what he did,” FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan told reporters of the 24-year-old Togolese international's must-see strike.

Denkey treated fans at TQL Stadium to an instant AT&T Goal of the Year candidate by acrobatically finishing Luca Orellano ’s cross in the 78th minute to notch a brace and extend Cincy's MLS-best winning streak to five games.

Marquee level

Denkey - acquired in November from Cercle Brugge of Belgium for a reported $16.2 million - now has six goals, one shy of the Philadelphia Union's Tai Baribo for the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead.

His six tallies are also level with fellow marquee offseason addition Evander, who joined from the Portland Timbers in an MLS-record trade, with both high-profile signings making an instant impact at their new clubs.

However, more familiar faces like Roman Celentano have also been key contributors. The 24-year-old hit the century mark of starts on Saturday and improved his winning percentage to 66.5% - tied for the highest percentage for a goalkeeper in MLS history in his first 100 regular-season starts.