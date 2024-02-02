Kelyn Rowe retires after 12-year MLS career

Transfer Tracker

Veteran MLS midfielder and former US international Kelyn Rowe is retiring from professional soccer after a 12-year career.

The 32-year-old made the announcement Friday, ending a successful, decade-plus run in the league that included stints with the New England Revolution, Real Salt Lake, Sporting Kansas City and, most recently, Seattle Sounders FC.

"I am so grateful to have been able to represent myself, my family, my teammates, my country and the people of New England, Kansas City, Salt Lake City, and Seattle during my tenure," Rowe wrote in a farewell social media post.

"... Although I will miss the game dearly, I am looking forward to a vacation, a glass of wine, and whatever the future holds for me."

Selected third overall by the Revs in the 2012 MLS SuperDraft, Rowe produced 31g/48a over 311 regular-season appearances (220 starts) during his career. A member of Seattle's historic Concacaf Champions League-winning side in 2022, he also earned four senior international caps and helped the USMNT win the Concacaf Gold Cup in 2017.

He was limited to just over 300 minutes last season after suffering a knee injury in May against former club RSL.

Seattle begin their 2024 campaign on Feb. 24 at LAFC (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, FOX) in a rematch of last season's Western Conference Final.

