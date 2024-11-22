Kelvin Yeboah guided by "bigger purpose" at Minnesota United

“I'm moved by faith and not by sight,” Yeboah told MLSsoccer.com after training this week. “That's how I've been making my decisions in life. I've been jumping here and there. What's really kept me going and centered is my faith, trusting it will work out.”

In his young career, the 24-year-old has built up a lengthy résumé. And while some might question it, the Ghana-born former Italian youth international embraces it.

Academies in Italy and England. Trials in Sweden and Denmark. Getting his professional shot in Austria at WSG Tirol and Sturm Graz. Transferring to Genoa, Italy’s oldest professional team. Being loaned to the top flights in Germany (FC Augsburg), France (Montpellier) and Belgium (Standard Liège). Leaving behind Europe for the United States ( Minnesota United FC ).

“Life can get difficult, especially when you're moving around, time alone, and you do all of this,” Yeboah said. “But there's always a bigger purpose where God has plans for you. You try to keep your faith and be a good person. That's the most important thing.”

While international signings often take time to settle, Yeboah started quickly with two goals in his first game vs. Seattle Sounders FC .

Yeboah arrived in late July from Genoa, signing a Designated Player deal through the 2027 season (with a 2028 option). He’s produced immediate results, tallying 7g/2a in 11 matches and drawing praise from some pundits as arguably the best signing of MLS’ Secondary Transfer Window.

That guiding principle has brought Yeboah to Sunday’s Western Conference Semifinal in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, when Minnesota visit the LA Galaxy (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ; FS1, FOX Deportes). And if the Loons spring yet another upset – they swept Real Salt Lake in a Round One Best-of-3 Series – odds are their No. 9 plays a crucial role.

He added: “I'm reading this book about JD Rockefeller where it says, 'Don't be afraid to give up the good for something great. That really stuck with me.”

“When you're a kid, life is almost like Peter Pan living,” said Yeboah, who now speaks five languages. “But when I was 16, that was when I was like, 'No, I have to really take this football seriously.' And since I made that decision, I haven't looked back. I'm really grateful that I had the courage and the faith to take that step, moving to England.”

As his path began, Yeboah moved from Italy to London to live with his uncle. He joined the West Ham United Academy and realized what was required to achieve his goals.

Another uncle, Tony Yeboah, has inspired Minnesota’s new striker. Tony won two Golden Boots while playing for Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany’s Bundesliga and is Ghana’s fourth-highest all-time goalscorer.

Yeboah talks glowingly about how he “looked up to him” and fondly remembers watching his uncle’s iconic Premier League goals.

“The one he did for Leeds United where it hit the crossbar, hit the ground, hit the crossbar again and it goes in – and he did that two or three times,” Yeboah said. “They say the first time is luck, the second time he meant it. So we watched a lot of highlights.

“I was pretty young when he was playing, so I didn't get to see him in real life. But now he gives me advice. For example, my career coming over here, I spoke to him about making the decision. Having his support strengthened the decision.”

Zlatko Dedić, a former Slovenian international striker, is among the Yeboah's other big influences. They played together at Austrian Bundesliga side WSG Tirol, with Dedić taking Yeboah under his wing.

In fact, Dedić inspired Yeboah’s trademark celebration. After scoring, he’ll pretend to drink an espresso macchiato.