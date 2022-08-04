Kei Kamara reaches 3rd on MLS all-time goals scored chart

The 37-year-old former Sierra Leone international got Montréal’s road comeback started in the 88th minute, heading home Alistair Johnston ’s corner kick in trademark fashion.

The CF Montréal striker reached third on MLS's all-time goals scored list in Wednesday night’s 2-1 win at the Columbus Crew , drawing level with Jeff Cunningham with 134 career tallies.

Kamara is with his ninth MLS team after successful stretches with the Columbus Crew, Sporting Kansas City and more. He first joined the league in 2006 with Columbus.

Kamara is the only active player in the top 10 of MLS's all-time goals chart (seen below), with the top spot belonging to San Jose Earthquakes all-time great Chris Wondolowski (171).