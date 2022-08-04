Kei Kamara reaches 3rd on MLS all-time goals scored chart

Kei Kamara’s MLS legend only continues to grow.
The CF Montréal striker reached third on MLS's all-time goals scored list in Wednesday night’s 2-1 win at the Columbus Crew, drawing level with Jeff Cunningham with 134 career tallies.
The 37-year-old former Sierra Leone international got Montréal’s road comeback started in the 88th minute, heading home Alistair Johnston’s corner kick in trademark fashion.
Kamara is with his ninth MLS team after successful stretches with the Columbus Crew, Sporting Kansas City and more. He first joined the league in 2006 with Columbus.
Kamara is the only active player in the top 10 of MLS's all-time goals chart (seen below), with the top spot belonging to San Jose Earthquakes all-time great Chris Wondolowski (171).
One more goal moves Kamara into sole ownership of third place, with Montréal sitting third in the Eastern Conference table with 11 games remaining before the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs begin in mid-October.
|
Player
|
Goals
|
Games
|
1. Chris Wondolowski
|
171
|
413
|
2. Landon Donovan
|
145
|
340
|
T-3. Jeff Cunningham
|
134
|
365
|
T-3. Kei Kamara
|
134
|
381
|
5. Jaime Moreno
|
133
|
340
|
6. Bradley Wright-Phillips
|
117
|
234
|
7. Ante Razov
|
114
|
262
|
8. Jason Kreis
|
108
|
305
|
9. Dwayne De Rosario
|
104
|
343
|
10. Taylor Twellman
|
101
|
174