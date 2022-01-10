Justin Meram re-signs with Real Salt Lake through 2023

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed
Real Salt Lake have re-signed forward Justin Meram through the 2023 MLS season, the club announced Monday.
Meram, 33, first joined RSL in 2020 and played a key role during their run to the Western Conference Final in last year’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
“Since his arrival in Salt Lake ahead of the 2020 season, Justin has been a valuable contributor to our team.” general manager Elliot Fall said in a release. “Ensuring his return for 2022 was a priority for us this offseason and we’re very pleased we were able to get it done. Justin will provide Pablo [Mastroeni] and his staff another proven attacking option for our group moving forward.”
Across 295 regular-season matches spanning 11 years in the league, Meram has 48 goals and 44 assists.
The former Iraq international has featured extensively for the Columbus Crew, plus has stops at Atlanta United and Orlando City SC.
“I’m so thankful and blessed to re-sign with RSL,” Meram said. “The organization and fans have treated me and my family incredibly well since I joined in 2020. I’m thankful for my relationship with Pablo and the coaching staff for their belief in me. I’m ready for 2022 and to push for a championship with this club.”
RSL, now under new ownership, begin their 2022 season on Feb. 27 at Houston Dynamo FC.