Julian Green to MLS? USMNT midfielder confirms interest stateside

The US men's national team will begin their campaign to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 2014 this week, but until that objective is achieved, Julian Green will maintain his unique place as the USMNT's last player to score on the world's biggest stage.
Still a teenager yet to make his senior league debut when he tallied against Belgium in the Round of 16 in Brazil, Green's career has experienced a series of twists and turns in the seven years since. But the now-26-year-old is currently riding high and back in the Bundesliga after scoring nine goals and adding two assists as Greuther Fürth earned promotion last season.
Predictably, though, Green has frequently been linked with a transfer to MLS. And speaking to Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar on the latest episode of "Futbol Americas" on ESPN+, the midfielder confirmed there was interest from both sides, even if a stateside move may still be distant.
"Yeah MLS is always interesting," Green said. "I mean my dad still lives in the states so it’s always interesting, MLS, but right now my focus is on Europe. As you said, I’m still 26 so I think I still have a lot of time to play in Europe and maybe make the next step in Europe. But of course MLS is always on my mind and you never know what will happen in the future...
"There's been a little bit of contact, but I don’t really know about these contacts. But my agent told me about some interest. There are very interesting teams, very interesting cities, but we will see."
Green has started all three of Greuther Fürth's Bundesliga games in central midfield during the 2021-22 season and understandably that's where his focus lies for the time being.
"Right now, my next step is to stay in the Bundesliga with Greuther Fürth. That’s the biggest goal for all of us this season," he said. "Also for me personally to improve my game, also in the Bundesliga and try to have the same impact like I had last year in the second division."