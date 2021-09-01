Julian Green to MLS? USMNT midfielder confirms interest stateside

The US men's national team will begin their campaign to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 2014 this week, but until that objective is achieved, Julian Green will maintain his unique place as the USMNT's last player to score on the world's biggest stage.

Still a teenager yet to make his senior league debut when he tallied against Belgium in the Round of 16 in Brazil, Green's career has experienced a series of twists and turns in the seven years since. But the now-26-year-old is currently riding high and back in the Bundesliga after scoring nine goals and adding two assists as Greuther Fürth earned promotion last season.

Predictably, though, Green has frequently been linked with a transfer to MLS. And speaking to Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar on the latest episode of "Futbol Americas" on ESPN+, the midfielder confirmed there was interest from both sides, even if a stateside move may still be distant.

"Yeah MLS is always interesting," Green said. "I mean my dad still lives in the states so it’s always interesting, MLS, but right now my focus is on Europe. As you said, I’m still 26 so I think I still have a lot of time to play in Europe and maybe make the next step in Europe. But of course MLS is always on my mind and you never know what will happen in the future...