Transfer Tracker

Joseph Rosales returns to Minnesota from Panama's  CA Independiente

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER_16x9-Joseph-Rosales

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Minnesota United FC have brought back midfielder Joseph Rosales, the club announced Wednesday, signing him from Panama’s CA Independiente.

He’s joined through the 2023 MLS season with club options for 2024 and 2025.

Rosales, a 22-year-old Honduran international, initially joined Minnesota in August 2021 on loan from CA Independiente. He’s provided two assists across 30 games (eight starts) for the Loons.

Internationally, Rosales has appeared in four games for Honduras.

Minnesota are coming off their fourth straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance, highlighted by a Western Conference Final berth in 2020.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Minnesota United FC Joseph Rosales

Related Stories

Orlando City re-sign goalkeeper Adam Grinwis
Atlanta United sign forward Derrick Etienne Jr. in free agency
Austin FC sign forward Alfonso Ocampo-Chávez after Waivers selection
More News
More News
MLS NEXT announces details for 400+ team MLS NEXT Fest event

MLS NEXT announces details for 400+ team MLS NEXT Fest event
Poland lose but advance at World Cup. How did that happen?

Poland lose but advance at World Cup. How did that happen?
Orlando City re-sign goalkeeper Adam Grinwis
Transfer Tracker

Orlando City re-sign goalkeeper Adam Grinwis
Atlanta United sign forward Derrick Etienne Jr. in free agency
Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United sign forward Derrick Etienne Jr. in free agency
Seattle Sounders name Craig Waibel general manager & chief soccer officer

Seattle Sounders name Craig Waibel general manager & chief soccer officer
2023 MLS NEXT Fest Participants

2023 MLS NEXT Fest Participants
More News
Video
Video
USA Advance to the World Cup Knockout Stage: How They Did It | Club & Country Today
23:28

USA Advance to the World Cup Knockout Stage: How They Did It | Club & Country Today
A Must Win Game for the U.S. | Club & Country Today
18:38

A Must Win Game for the U.S. | Club & Country Today
Why Garth Lagerwey to Atlanta is the biggest signing of the offseason
49:33

Why Garth Lagerwey to Atlanta is the biggest signing of the offseason
The U.S. & England Are Set to Clash on Black Friday | Club & Country Today
15:21

The U.S. & England Are Set to Clash on Black Friday | Club & Country Today
More Video