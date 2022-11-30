Joseph Rosales returns to Minnesota from Panama's  CA Independiente

He’s joined through the 2023 MLS season with club options for 2024 and 2025.

Minnesota United FC have brought back midfielder Joseph Rosales , the club announced Wednesday, signing him from Panama’s CA Independiente.

Rosales, a 22-year-old Honduran international, initially joined Minnesota in August 2021 on loan from CA Independiente. He’s provided two assists across 30 games (eight starts) for the Loons.

Internationally, Rosales has appeared in four games for Honduras.

Minnesota are coming off their fourth straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance, highlighted by a Western Conference Final berth in 2020.