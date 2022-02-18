Josef Martinez talks Atlanta United in 2022: "100 goals? I want to reach 200 goals"

Compared to the euphoric highs of their first three seasons of existence, 2020 and 2021 were painfully rough sledding for Josef Martinez and Atlanta United .

"I don't know," he admitted when asked whether the Five Stripes have gained their old swagger back as they conclude their first preseason under head coach Gonzalo Pineda, who arrived from Seattle Sounders FC to take the Atlanta helm last August. "Because there's different players, different coaches. And that style, the way we play before, obviously is not the same. But we'll hopefully be better, and we're working for that.

ATLUTD's Venezuelan icon enters this new season carrying a few more miles and some hard-won experience. Though flashes of his ferocious tenacity were still detectable for those reading between the lines, he wasn't quite ready to plant a flag with bold pronouncements as he spoke with reporters during Thursday's MLS is Back Media Day availabilities.

The club that shifted the MLS paradigm upon arrival learned that down periods can sweep in just as quickly and be devilishly difficult to escape. For Martinez, who scored an amazing 77 goals across his first three MLS campaigns and won just about every individual honor the league has to offer in his record-breaking 2018, the torn ACL that ended his 2020 on opening weekend cast a long shadow indeed.

Speaking of “a new year, new changes, new players, new spirit,” it seemed like an older, wiser Josef. Then again, he's always allowed his exploits on the field do most of the talking – sensibly, given his stratospheric levels of productivity. It's startling that last year's haul of 12 goals in 24 league appearances could be considered such a dip from his previous levels, but that was the reality as he suffered a sequence of painful complications from his knee repair in addition to hamstring issues and other knocks.

For now he’s focused on fitness and consistency, optimistic that his body will benefit greatly from what he considers his first proper preseason in years.

“I'm very happy to be back to the trainings. And [ATLUTD’s camp in] Mexico was very intense and I don't like it, because we run a lot,” he said with a flicker of a grin. “But we were ready for preseason. Obviously it was a long year and we hopefully – not only myself, all the team, all my teammates – we’re ready for the start of the season.