Transfer Tracker

Jordan Perruzza signs long-term extension with Toronto FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Toronto FC have signed homegrown forward Jordan Perruzza to a new deal through 2024 with a 2025 option, the club announced Monday.

Perruzza, 21, had one goal across seven all-competition appearances last year, netting a late-season equalizer at Atlanta United.

“Jordan is a talented young striker who gained valuable experience with San Antonio FC and Toronto FC II last year,” head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley said in a release. “We hope he is ready to make a big step in 2022.”

Perruzza made his first-team debut in April 2021 as a substitute against Liga MX’s Club Leon in Concacaf Champions League play.

He has featured extensively with ​​Toronto FC II in USL League One and completed two loan stints with San Antonio FC in the USL Championship.

Transfer Tracker Toronto FC Jordan Perruzza

Related Stories

Atlanta United sign defender Ronald Hernandez from Aberdeen FC
Source: Sporting KC in talks to sign Cyprus international winger
Inter Miami CF sign Jamaica international defender Damion Lowe
More News
More News
Atlanta United sign defender Ronald Hernandez from Aberdeen FC
Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United sign defender Ronald Hernandez from Aberdeen FC
Source: Sporting KC in talks to sign Cyprus international winger
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Source: Sporting KC in talks to sign Cyprus international winger
Inter Miami set for defensive makeover in 2022 MLS season

Inter Miami set for defensive makeover in 2022 MLS season
Bryan Reynolds loan deal? Anderlecht talks with AS Roma break down
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Bryan Reynolds loan deal? Anderlecht talks with AS Roma break down
Jesus Medina joins CSKA Moscow after four-year NYCFC run

Jesus Medina joins CSKA Moscow after four-year NYCFC run
Jordan Perruzza signs long-term extension with Toronto FC
Transfer Tracker

Jordan Perruzza signs long-term extension with Toronto FC
More News
Video
Video
RECAP: GoalMachine (TOR) vs Joksan (NSH) | 2022 League Series 1 Final
1:00
eMLS

RECAP: GoalMachine (TOR) vs Joksan (NSH) | 2022 League Series 1 Final
GoalMachine (TOR) match winner vs PauloNeto (ATL) | 2022 League Series 1 Final
0:11

GoalMachine (TOR) match winner vs PauloNeto (ATL) | 2022 League Series 1 Final
GoalMachine (TOR) goal #3 vs PauloNeto (ATL) | 2022 League Series 1 Final
0:19

GoalMachine (TOR) goal #3 vs PauloNeto (ATL) | 2022 League Series 1 Final
GoalMachine (TOR) goal #3 vs PauloNeto (ATL) | 2022 League Series 1 Final
0:22

GoalMachine (TOR) goal #3 vs PauloNeto (ATL) | 2022 League Series 1 Final
More Video