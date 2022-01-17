Jordan Perruzza signs long-term extension with Toronto FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Toronto FC have signed homegrown forward Jordan Perruzza to a new deal through 2024 with a 2025 option, the club announced Monday.
Perruzza, 21, had one goal across seven all-competition appearances last year, netting a late-season equalizer at Atlanta United.
“Jordan is a talented young striker who gained valuable experience with San Antonio FC and Toronto FC II last year,” head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley said in a release. “We hope he is ready to make a big step in 2022.”
Perruzza made his first-team debut in April 2021 as a substitute against Liga MX’s Club Leon in Concacaf Champions League play.
He has featured extensively with Toronto FC II in USL League One and completed two loan stints with San Antonio FC in the USL Championship.