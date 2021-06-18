Jonathan Mensah on final game at Historic Crew Stadium: "It’s going to be incredible"

Farewell is nearly here.

The Columbus Crew will say goodbye to Historic Crew Stadium after Saturday’s meeting with Chicago Fire FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), concluding an era at the first soccer-specific stadium in MLS.

They’ll move into Lower.com Field with a July 3 meeting against the New England Revolution, but first there'll be some pageantry and nostalgia. The importance of this moment isn’t lost on Crew captain Jonathan Mensah, who’s been with the club since 2017.

“I scored my first goal at our stadium against FC Dallas,” the center back said on this week's episode of The Call Up. “Such a great moment for me, I will never forget that. Of course my first goal in MLS, so it’s always going to be something that I recall so very well and it was at this particular stadium.