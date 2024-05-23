John Tolkin signs new deal with New York Red Bulls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Rising US international defender John Tolkin has signed a new deal with the New York Red Bulls through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Thursday.
The 21-year-old left back is in his fifth season with RBNY. He has five goals and 11 assists in 98 matches and was named a 2023 MLS All-Star.
"We are thrilled to sign John to a new contract – being a homegrown player, he has worked his way through our academy and NYRB II and has become an important member of our first team," head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a release.
"He has proven to be one of the top young players at his position globally and despite missing preseason, he has been fighting back and still has a lot of potential to grow with us. We are very proud to have John with us."
Internationally, Tolkin has earned four USMNT caps. He projects as a starting defender at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.
Tolkin has played a key role in RBNY reaching a league-record 14 straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. They're on pace for another postseason trip, with Sandro Schwarz's squad among the Eastern Conference elite with 23 points through Matchday 15.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant