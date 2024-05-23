Transfer Tracker

John Tolkin signs new deal with New York Red Bulls

John Tolkin - New York Red Bulls
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Rising US international defender John Tolkin has signed a new deal with the New York Red Bulls through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Thursday.

The 21-year-old left back is in his fifth season with RBNY. He has five goals and 11 assists in 98 matches and was named a 2023 MLS All-Star.

"We are thrilled to sign John to a new contract – being a homegrown player, he has worked his way through our academy and NYRB II and has become an important member of our first team," head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a release.

"He has proven to be one of the top young players at his position globally and despite missing preseason, he has been fighting back and still has a lot of potential to grow with us. We are very proud to have John with us."

Internationally, Tolkin has earned four USMNT caps. He projects as a starting defender at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Tolkin has played a key role in RBNY reaching a league-record 14 straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. They're on pace for another postseason trip, with Sandro Schwarz's squad among the Eastern Conference elite with 23 points through Matchday 15.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker New York Red Bulls John Tolkin

Related Stories

Philadelphia Union sign Andre Blake to contract extension
Charlotte FC sign Andrew Privett to new contract
Austin FC exercise contract buyout on Emiliano Rigoni
More News
More News
Matchday 16: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Matchday 16: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass
John Tolkin signs new deal with New York Red Bulls
Transfer Tracker

John Tolkin signs new deal with New York Red Bulls
Your Thursday Kickoff: Who is the favorite to win the Western Conference in 2024?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Thursday Kickoff: Who is the favorite to win the Western Conference in 2024?
Philadelphia Union sign Andre Blake to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union sign Andre Blake to contract extension
Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank, Messi & Inter Miami honored at 2024 Sports Business Awards

Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank, Messi & Inter Miami honored at 2024 Sports Business Awards
Video
Video
LAFC: Do they have the best attack in MLS?
1:35
This is MLS

LAFC: Do they have the best attack in MLS?
Diego Luna heats up for Real Salt Lake
1:19
This is MLS

Diego Luna heats up for Real Salt Lake
LA Galaxy: Can they win without Joseph Paintsil?
2:07
This is MLS

LA Galaxy: Can they win without Joseph Paintsil?
Top storylines heading into Matchday 16 | Headlines
1:11

Top storylines heading into Matchday 16 | Headlines