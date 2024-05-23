John Tolkin signs new deal with New York Red Bulls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Rising US international defender John Tolkin has signed a new deal with the New York Red Bulls through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Thursday.

The 21-year-old left back is in his fifth season with RBNY. He has five goals and 11 assists in 98 matches and was named a 2023 MLS All-Star.

"We are thrilled to sign John to a new contract – being a homegrown player, he has worked his way through our academy and NYRB II and has become an important member of our first team," head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a release.

"He has proven to be one of the top young players at his position globally and despite missing preseason, he has been fighting back and still has a lot of potential to grow with us. We are very proud to have John with us."

Internationally, Tolkin has earned four USMNT caps. He projects as a starting defender at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Tolkin has played a key role in RBNY reaching a league-record 14 straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. They're on pace for another postseason trip, with Sandro Schwarz's squad among the Eastern Conference elite with 23 points through Matchday 15.