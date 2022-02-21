Joe Corona departs Houston Dynamo FC after contract buyout

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waived, buyout

Houston Dynamo FC have waived and exercised their one offseason buyout of a guaranteed contract on midfielder Joe Corona, the club announced Monday.

Corona, 31, joined Houston last winter after being selected by Austin FC in Stage 2 of the MLS Re-Entry Process. He produced two assists across 30 appearances (19 starts) under former head coach Tab Ramos.

“Joe is a top professional with great character,” general manager Pat Onstad said in a release. “We are grateful for his time at the club and wish him well with the next steps of his career.”

Corona also spent the 2019-20 MLS seasons with the LA Galaxy, where he notched two goals and three assists across 47 appearances (38 starts).