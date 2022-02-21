Transfer Tracker

Joe Corona departs Houston Dynamo FC after contract buyout

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Joe Corona Houston Dynamo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waived, buyout

Houston Dynamo FC have waived and exercised their one offseason buyout of a guaranteed contract on midfielder Joe Corona, the club announced Monday.

Corona, 31, joined Houston last winter after being selected by Austin FC in Stage 2 of the MLS Re-Entry Process. He produced two assists across 30 appearances (19 starts) under former head coach Tab Ramos.

“Joe is a top professional with great character,” general manager Pat Onstad said in a release. “We are grateful for his time at the club and wish him well with the next steps of his career.”

Corona also spent the 2019-20 MLS seasons with the LA Galaxy, where he notched two goals and three assists across 47 appearances (38 starts).

Before coming to MLS, Corona spent 2010-19 at Liga MX side ​​Club Tijuana. He’s also earned 23 caps with the US men’s national team.

Transfer Tracker Houston Dynamo FC Joe Corona

Related Stories

FC Dallas sign homegrown goalkeeper Antonio Carrera to long-term deal
Sources: Houston Dynamo FC make offer for Mexico, Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera
Official: Luis Amarilla rejoins Minnesota United FC as Designated Player
More News
More News
CF Montréal dreaming of CCL comeback vs. Santos Laguna: "It's not insurmountable"
CONCACAF Champions League

CF Montréal dreaming of CCL comeback vs. Santos Laguna: "It's not insurmountable"
"We lacked winners": Swiss star Xherdan Shaqiri to lead Chicago Fire FC's revamp
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

"We lacked winners": Swiss star Xherdan Shaqiri to lead Chicago Fire FC's revamp
Ranking the 7 new MLS head coaches' chances for success in 2022
Voices: Greg Seltzer

Ranking the 7 new MLS head coaches' chances for success in 2022
FC Dallas sign homegrown goalkeeper Antonio Carrera to long-term deal
Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign homegrown goalkeeper Antonio Carrera to long-term deal
Joe Corona departs Houston Dynamo FC after contract buyout
Transfer Tracker

Joe Corona departs Houston Dynamo FC after contract buyout
Why each team will (or won't) win the 2022 MLS Supporters' Shield
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Why each team will (or won't) win the 2022 MLS Supporters' Shield
More News
Video
Video
Extratime's Preseason MVP Predictions
5:46

Extratime's Preseason MVP Predictions
The Sounders are poised for a special season | Preseason Player Predictions
1:22:58

The Sounders are poised for a special season | Preseason Player Predictions
Ezra Hendrickson on inspiring more minority coaches: "Hopefully I can do that" 
3:25

Ezra Hendrickson on inspiring more minority coaches: "Hopefully I can do that" 
Robin Fraser on the importance of MLS' new diversity hiring initative
3:25

Robin Fraser on the importance of MLS' new diversity hiring initative
More Video