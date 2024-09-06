Jesse Marsch leads Canada into USMNT, Mexico tests: "We belong now"

“I would think that me being the Canadian coach will bring energy to the game, it will bring energy to the players,” acknowledged the former New York Red Bulls and CF Montréal boss in a 1-on-1 conversation with MLSsoccer.com as he and his squad prepare to visit Children’s Mercy Park.

That proved the precursor to a precipitous turnabout during the 2022 World Cup qualifying cycle, where Les Rouges took four of six points off the Yanks en route to a startling first-place finish in the Octagonal round under now- Toronto FC boss John Herdman, signaling the rise of a new contender in the Concacaf firmament.

This, it seemed, was a border rivalry in hibernation. Long mired in a persistent programmatic malaise, the CanMNT endured a winless streak of more than three decades against their southern neighbors, until finally breaking through with a Concacaf Nations League victory in Toronto in 2019.

Regional rivalries

That’s probably an understatement.

Marsch is not only a former US international and member of Bob Bradley’s USMNT staff from 2010-11. He took the CanMNT helm a year after U.S. Soccer reportedly came within inches of selecting him to pilot the USMNT, only to pivot to a dramatic 11th-hour rehire of Gregg Berhalter, with Marsch later saying he “wasn't treated very well in the process,” and that “unless there's a big shift in the organization, I don't think that I'll ever have any interest in that job in the future.”

The plot got that much juicier when he steered his Canucks to fourth place in this summer’s Copa América while the US crashed out in the group stage, prompting Berhalter’s dismissal, with Mauricio Pochettino said to be his chosen successor but still not officially hired.

Nor has Marsch been shy to share his points of view about the US program, be it in interviews since taking his new gig or in his previous stint as a pundit for CBS Sports – enough that Berhalter even sniped back at him indirectly during the USMNT’s successful defense of their CNL title earlier this year, on the matter of Gio Reyna being called up despite little playing time at club level during his forgettable loan spell at Nottingham Forest.

With all that for a prelude, how could Saturday not be personal for Marsch, at least on some level?

“Given the history, it makes sense that it would,” he said when asked if it would be on his mind when the whistle blows. “But once you take a job, then all the other s--t, it just kind of drops into the background. And then it's like, ‘Right, now how can we be the best that we can be?’ Of course, playing the US and Mexico, the competitive juices for me are going to be flowing, and for our players.”

Here he dropped a deep cut, harking back to the final stop in his playing career, where he got an up-close view of the footballing culture in Mexico, the region’s oldest giant and CanMNT’s other opponent in this September international window.

“Look, you're right about the US, but I played for Chivas USA too,” said Marsch, “and part of a rivalry is also about respect. I respect the players and the sport in this country, and then I also feel the same about Mexico. I mean, different US players have always talked about, ‘I hate Mexico,’ this and that; I've never been like that. I've always admired the way the Mexican national team plays. I've always admired the types of players, the type of people that come out of those programs.