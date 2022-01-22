Jeff Attinella retires after nine-year MLS goalkeeping career

Attinella, 33, spent four seasons with Real Salt Lake and the last five with the Portland Timbers . He posted 16 clean sheets in 79 appearances (76 starts), though suffered a season-ending injury last May that sidelined him through Portland’s run to hosting MLS Cup 2021 at Providence Park.

“I’m walking away from the game extremely proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish and feeling very blessed to have had so many ‘once in a lifetime’ experiences and life lessons,” Attinella wrote on social media. “I was able to travel the world, play in front of packed stadiums all over the globe, and along the way learn about myself – all because of this game. It’s truly been a dream come true.”