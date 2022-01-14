Transfer Tracker

Javain Brown signs contract extension with Vancouver Whitecaps FC

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have signed defender Javain Brown to a new contract through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Friday.

Brown, selected No. 23 overall (first round) by Vancouver in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft, is a Jamaican international who’s coming off a strong rookie season.

“We are very pleased to extend Javain’s contract and at the same time reward him for a successful first year in MLS,” sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release. “He is a great example and reference of encouragement for our 2022 SuperDraft selections. Throughout last season, Javain worked hard, stayed humble and improved along the way. We look forward to helping him continue his growth as a member of our club.”

As a rookie, the 22-year-old had five assists across 25 games (19 starts). The fullback earned four caps last year in Concacaf World Cup Qualifying.

He played collegiately at the University of South Florida and has featured for Harbour View FC in the Jamaican Premier League.

