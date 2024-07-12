Jacob Shaffelburg: Nashville SC's "old soul" rises for Canada

Like the rest of us, most athletes have their favorite indulgences, be it tattoos, cars, jewelry, social media or any number of other pleasures.

Jacob Shaffelburg’s father recently revealed one of the Nashville SC winger’s after he helped the Canadian men’s national team knock off Venezuela in the Copa América quarterfinals, dropping a tidbit both revealing and heartwarming as his son rockets into the wider footballing consciousness.

“Family's very important to all of us. And so his brother and sister are here again, his wife is here, his mom and dad are here,” Michael Shaffelburg told CTV News Atlantic from CanMNT camp in New Jersey this week. “I knew we were doing something right when, after the Chile game, so the game before last, we all went back to Jacob's hotel room afterwards. And when Jacob has a good game, he gets McDonald's, that's his treat – so a hamburger, fries and a Coke.

“His brother is the comedian of the family, he got in bed because he was a little cold, and he started telling stories, and my daughter Jessica, who's seven months pregnant, was lying on the bed. His wife Robyne, who's also seven months pregnant, was kneeling on the floor, and Jacob and his mom were on the couch, and we told stories till 1 in the morning, and there were lots of belly laughs. And after that, Jacob was so thankful, because he said it doesn't feel like I'm at a soccer tournament, it feels like I'm on a family vacation.”

Staying grounded

In the midst of the most clutch performances of his career, all playing out under probably the brightest spotlight he’s ever experienced, Shaffelburg, 24, retains the down-home qualities nurtured in the tiny Nova Scotia village of Port Williams (population: 1,120), a spot far removed from the traditional power centers of North American soccer.

“He's somebody that enjoys the simple things in life, being around good people and surrounding himself with people that love him, which is not hard to find,” Dan Lovitz, his partner on NSC’s left flank, told MLSsoccer.com this week. “So he’s a really delightful guy to be around, and if you ever have any issues with any horticulture or trying to figure out what kind of bird that may be keeping me up in the morning early, he’ll probably know what it is.”

That’s not a joke; Shaffelburg is a committed homebody. With the baby on the way, he and Robyne are settled into a house in a hip neighborhood on Nashville’s east side; Lovitz reports that Jacob is carefully nurturing a lush lawn and garden.

“He's like my younger brother, but he's also like an old soul,” said his teammate and fellow Canadian Lukas MacNaughton. “He likes to be at home, have his coffee, be in his slippers, tend to his garden, do all the things that a 60-year-old man who’s had a great life would love to do. He does all those things, but at the same time, he's just such a genuine, nice guy, very friendly, and just enjoys his life.”

Slippers?

“When I first moved here, I moved in the same apartment complex as him and his wife, because it's right next to the training facility,” explained MacNaughton. “And whenever I’d go over to his for coffee or something, he's always in his slippers … He's got his house slippers, he's got the Crocs version, he's got the Ugg version, he's got the Birkenstock version. He's got every kind of comfort. And then now, recently, he bought a house and he started gardening. So he's out there in his garden with every type of garden slipper, too.

“People from the East Coast are supposed to be very open, and everybody's really friendly and laid-back. And that's how he is, honestly … Nothing's ever too much of a stress.”

That would seem to cut in sharp contrast to Shaffelburg’s energetic, combative style on the pitch. Constantly in motion, he’s shown a penchant for driving opponents to distraction with his sheer directness and work rate, often drawing rough, occasionally even brutal challenges from defenders.

“Jacob has a great relationship with the ground, fortunately or unfortunately. He always does get back up, the most important part, something I credit him immensely for,” Lovitz said dryly. “He has that X factor that seems to irk the other team, and rightfully so. I don't think people are used to seeing or playing against a guy that runs that hard, that consistently.”