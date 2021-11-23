Jack Price: Colorado Rapids ready to show country "what we're all about"

When Jack Price signed with the Colorado Rapids in January 2018, he freely admits it was in search of playing time.

That decision has certainly paid off, as the 28-year-old midfielder captained the Rapids to the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. That booked them a Thursday afternoon Western Conference Semifinal against the No. 4-seeded Portland Timbers , the league’s first-ever Thanksgiving Day match (4:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes).

“To be honest, I didn't know anything about Colorado,” Price told MLSsoccer.com. “Me and my girlfriend came out, probably the back end of December, start of January for four days just to see the place and see the city. We loved it as soon as we saw it.”

The well at now-Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers had run dry, so he moved halfway around the world to give Major League Soccer a shot. He’d caught a few games on late-night broadcasts in England, though wasn’t an expert by any means.

Colorado earned this marquee slot after winning three of their last four regular-season games, including a 5-2 thumping of LAFC on Decision Day. Meanwhile, longtime West frontrunners – Seattle and Kansas City – slipped in the closing weeks, allowing head coach Robin Fraser’s team to finish with 61 points and earn a 2022 Concacaf Champions League spot.

And how Price tells it, Fraser is a massive reason behind Colorado’s success in 2021.

“We're more a team than we were my first two years here,” Price said. “You can see the fight we have, we dig in for each other and we have that never-say-quit attitude. Since Robin's came in, he's been fantastic with that side of it. Just respect each other as people. You don't need to get on off the field, but you're out there doing a job and it's a team sport. ... The way we fight for each other and fight for Robin, he's that type of guy, someone we trust.”

Fraser originally took over in late August 2019, giving him two full seasons at the helm. And the longtime MLS assistant, who previously led now-defunct side Chivas USA, hasn’t exactly entered a pool of riches.

The Rapids own the league's smallest payroll, per MLS Players Association salary release figures, and received just 532 minutes across 11 matches (1g/1a) from their sole Designated Player, attacking midfielder Younes Namli, after he underwent ankle surgery in June. As others around MLS have invested heavily in DPs and stars, the Rapids have milked every ounce of talent – collective and individual – from a roster that flies under the radar.