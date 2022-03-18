"It's been a long journey": Brad Stuver becomes shining light for Austin FC on & off field

CF Montréal (then the Impact) selected Stuver as the 32nd pick in the 2013 MLS Superdraft after playing four seasons at Cleveland State University. But they didn’t offer him a contract. Instead, they made Maxime Crepeau the club’s fourth-ever homegrown signing – and thus began a theme of Stuver losing out on playing time to 'keepers that even now have a little more brand recognition.

Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver began his career in MLS’s most nomadic role. Now, he’s found a city and team where he belongs. And he’s making sure Austin knows just how grateful he is.

In 2018, he went to NYCFC . There he was stuck behind Sean Johnson and received a few more opportunities for playing time, but not many. The few that came resulted in improvement from his outings in Columbus. Not much, but some. In 2019 he started five games and allowed six goals. He didn’t play again for NYCFC.

Even after earning a contract with the Crew the following year, Stuver, stuck behind Steve Clark at first and Zack Steffen next, had to wait until 2016 for his first MLS minutes. And they were minutes he’d probably like to have back. Across two starts, Stuver allowed seven goals, ending his stint for Columbus.

Stuver played for four teams that year, showing up just in case Chivas USA, New England , Columbus or Real Salt Lake stumbled into a worst-case scenario. None ever did.

Stuver did get a contract out of it, at least, becoming league’s pool goalkeeper and essentially living on call for every MLS team should they need a backup in hardship cases.

Finding a home

Then 2021 came with a new opportunity. Stuver and his wife, Ashley, decided Austin might be a fit for them personally and professionally. Personally, the city seemed right up their alley. Professionally, open competition for a starting spot in an expansion team offered Brad a chance at showing what he could do as a full-time starter. He won the job, his first starting gig in eight years of behind-the-scenes work in MLS, and he kept it.

For good reason. Among starting goalkeepers, Stuver finished ninth in goals minus expected goals (G-xG) and eighth in American Soccer Analysis’ goals added metric. He’s still behind Crepeau and Clark in that regard. But he did finish ahead of Johnson and won Austin’s Defensive Player of the Year Award.

For Stuver, those numbers and his performance on an expansion team, which had its moments of looking a lot like an expansion team, validated the patience he’d put in to reach that moment and a confidence he could succeed when given the minutes.

“It was always difficult. It helped a little bit knowing that I was sitting behind national team goalkeepers,” Stuver said before Sunday's nationally-broadcast game vs. Seattle Sounders FC (4:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes). “Sitting behind Steve Clark when his name was being thrown around for the national team, sitting behind Zack Steffen, when he was emerging into the national team, sitting behind Sean Johnson, who’s been part of the national team forever.”