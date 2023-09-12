Inter Miami sign homegrown midfielder Santiago Morales

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Inter Miami CF have signed homegrown midfielder Santiago Morales through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028, the club announced Tuesday.
The 16-year-old is the son of Inter Miami assistant coach and Real Salt Lake legend Javier Morales. He is the seventh academy product to join the Herons’ first team.
“Santi is a promising young midfielder who has been here since the start, growing within our development pathway,” Chris Henderson, Inter Miami’s chief soccer officer and sporting director, said in a release.
“He has impressed with the academy and Inter Miami CF II, and we believe he has significant potential. Santi has shown us that he can compete at a high level, and we’re very excited to continue his development here at Inter Miami.”
Morales first joined IMCF in 2019 as part of their inaugural academy class. He has quickly ascended through the club’s youth ranks and memorably earned MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs MVP honors for their U-15 squad in 2022 as Inter Miami won a national championship title.
While competing in MLS NEXT Pro, Morales has notched two goals and one assist in 11 games (eight starts). He’s been a regular for the US U-15 and U-16 national teams as well, recently serving as captain at the 2023 International Dream Cup in Japan.
Morales joins the likes of Benjamin Cremaschi, Noah Allen and David Ruíz as homegrowns for Inter Miami.
