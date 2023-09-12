Inter Miami sign homegrown midfielder Santiago Morales

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Inter Miami CF have signed homegrown midfielder Santiago Morales through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028, the club announced Tuesday.

The 16-year-old is the son of Inter Miami assistant coach and Real Salt Lake legend Javier Morales. He is the seventh academy product to join the Herons’ first team.

“Santi is a promising young midfielder who has been here since the start, growing within our development pathway,” Chris Henderson, Inter Miami’s chief soccer officer and sporting director, said in a release.