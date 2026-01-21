Inter Miami sign homegrown forward Dániel Pintér

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Inter Miami CF have signed homegrown forward Dániel Pintér, the club announced Wednesday.
The 18-year-old US youth international is under contract through 2027-28 with options through 2030-31.
“Daniel Pinter is fútbol. The passion for the game runs through his veins," said sporting director Guillermo Hoyos.
"It is a source of great pride for us to reach the moment of his signing as homegrown. He is highly regarded within the club because he is a great human being, and he will now have the opportunity to continue growing alongside the best players.
"He is also an example for the young players who are part of the Academy, as his commitment and dedication have allowed him to reach this day."
Pintér starred for Inter Miami CF II in MLS NEXT Pro, producing 10g/3a in 20 games across all competitions from 2024-25. Last season, he played once for Inter Miami's first team on a short-term loan.
Internationally, Pintér has represented several US youth teams. He's also eligible for Hungary.
Inter Miami's 2026 season begins with a Feb. 21 visit to LAFC (9:30 pm ET | Apple TV). They'll open their new stadium, Miami Freedom Park, on April 4 against Austin FC (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
