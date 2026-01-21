Inter Miami sign homegrown forward Dániel Pintér

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Inter Miami CF have signed homegrown forward Dániel Pintér, the club announced Wednesday.

The 18-year-old US youth international is under contract through 2027-28 with options through 2030-31.

“Daniel Pinter is fútbol. The passion for the game runs through his veins," said sporting director Guillermo Hoyos.

"It is a source of great pride for us to reach the moment of his signing as homegrown. He is highly regarded within the club because he is a great human being, and he will now have the opportunity to continue growing alongside the best players.