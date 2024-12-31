Inter Miami sign forward Fafà Picault

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Inter Miami CF have signed forward Fafà Picault, the club announced Tuesday.
The 33-year-old Haitian international is under contract through 2025 with an option for 2026.
Picault was a free agent after playing for Vancouver Whitecaps FC in 2024, finishing as their third-leading scorer with 9g/5a in 29 matches.
"We’re excited to welcome Fafa to Inter Miami CF," said president of football operations Raúl Sanllehí. “We believe that his pace, skill, and proven MLS track record can bring valuable quality and experience to our front lines.
"We’re looking forward to having him with us to enhance our attacking options as we aim for success across multiple competitions in 2025."
Proven threat
Miami are Picault's sixth MLS club since returning stateside in 2017 following time at German outfit FC St. Pauli. He has 56g/28a in 224 MLS matches spanning FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo FC, Nashville SC, Philadelphia Union and Vancouver.
Internationally, Picault has one goal in 14 appearances for Haiti since debuting at the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup. He also played in two friendlies for the United States before switching allegiances.
"I’m deeply honored to join an ambitious club like Inter Miami CF. Representing this badge and playing for the incredible fan base this organization has built locally, nationally, and internationally is a dream come true. I’m eager to meet my teammates and work together toward a historic 2025 campaign," Picault said.
"Returning to South Florida – a place I proudly call home – gives me the chance to be closer to my family and childhood friends while bringing excitement to this passionate fútbol community. This opportunity is truly special, and I’m eager to make history with this team."
High standard
Inter Miami enter 2025 as record-setting Supporters' Shield champions, having earned 74 points last season. However, they exited the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs in Round One to Eastern Conference No. 9 seed Atlanta United.
Now led by head coach Javier Mascherano, the Herons' new campaign starts with a Feb. 18 match at Sporting Kansas City in the Concacaf Champions Cup. Their MLS slate begins on Feb. 22 vs. New York City FC (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant