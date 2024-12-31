Inter Miami sign forward Fafà Picault

"We’re looking forward to having him with us to enhance our attacking options as we aim for success across multiple competitions in 2025."

"We’re excited to welcome Fafa to Inter Miami CF," said president of football operations Raúl Sanllehí. “We believe that his pace, skill, and proven MLS track record can bring valuable quality and experience to our front lines.

Picault was a free agent after playing for Vancouver Whitecaps FC in 2024, finishing as their third-leading scorer with 9g/5a in 29 matches.

The 33-year-old Haitian international is under contract through 2025 with an option for 2026.

Proven threat

Miami are Picault's sixth MLS club since returning stateside in 2017 following time at German outfit FC St. Pauli. He has 56g/28a in 224 MLS matches spanning FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo FC, Nashville SC, Philadelphia Union and Vancouver.

Internationally, Picault has one goal in 14 appearances for Haiti since debuting at the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup. He also played in two friendlies for the United States before switching allegiances.

"I’m deeply honored to join an ambitious club like Inter Miami CF. Representing this badge and playing for the incredible fan base this organization has built locally, nationally, and internationally is a dream come true. I’m eager to meet my teammates and work together toward a historic 2025 campaign," Picault said.

"Returning to South Florida – a place I proudly call home – gives me the chance to be closer to my family and childhood friends while bringing excitement to this passionate fútbol community. This opportunity is truly special, and I’m eager to make history with this team."

High standard

Inter Miami enter 2025 as record-setting Supporters' Shield champions, having earned 74 points last season. However, they exited the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs in Round One to Eastern Conference No. 9 seed Atlanta United.