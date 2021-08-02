Inter Miami send Matias Pellegrini on loan to Estudiantes

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Inter Miami CF have loaned winger Matias Pellegrini to Club Estudiantes de la Plata through June 2022, the club announced Monday. Pellegrini was originally acquired from Estudiantes two years ago.

Pellegrini, 21, made 19 appearances for Miami in 2020, adding a goal and four assists.

He was not an active member of the roster in 2021, having been a cap casualty. An investigation into the club's acquisition of Blaise Matuidi ruled the Frenchman should have been a Designated Player, leaving Miami with four players for three slots. Pellegrini's contract made him ineligible to be added to the roster as a U-22 Initiative signing while Mautidi, Gonzalo Higuain and Rodolfo Pizarro were beyond the threshold to be bought down from their DP classification.

“Matías has shown world-class professionalism and attitude as he continued training with the first team during the last months despite the difficult circumstances, and we’re glad to have found a great opportunity for him," sporting director Chris Henderson said in a club statement. "The club wishes him all the best as he returns home for this loan with Estudiantes de la Plata."

Since mid-April, Pellegrini was technically on loan with Fort Lauderdale, Miami's USL League One affiliate, though he didn't make an appearance for the squad.

Pellegrini broke through at Estudiantes and was on the cusp of the Argentine youth national team before being acquired by Miami as one of the club's first two players. He was reportedly acquired for a transfer fee of around $9 million.