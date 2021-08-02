Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami send Matias Pellegrini on loan to Estudiantes

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Matias Pellegrini

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Inter Miami CF have loaned winger Matias Pellegrini to Club Estudiantes de la Plata through June 2022, the club announced Monday. Pellegrini was originally acquired from Estudiantes two years ago.

Pellegrini, 21, made 19 appearances for Miami in 2020, adding a goal and four assists.

He was not an active member of the roster in 2021, having been a cap casualty. An investigation into the club's acquisition of Blaise Matuidi ruled the Frenchman should have been a Designated Player, leaving Miami with four players for three slots. Pellegrini's contract made him ineligible to be added to the roster as a U-22 Initiative signing while Mautidi, Gonzalo Higuain and Rodolfo Pizarro were beyond the threshold to be bought down from their DP classification.

“Matías has shown world-class professionalism and attitude as he continued training with the first team during the last months despite the difficult circumstances, and we’re glad to have found a great opportunity for him," sporting director Chris Henderson said in a club statement. "The club wishes him all the best as he returns home for this loan with Estudiantes de la Plata."

Since mid-April, Pellegrini was technically on loan with Fort Lauderdale, Miami's USL League One affiliate, though he didn't make an appearance for the squad.

Pellegrini broke through at Estudiantes and was on the cusp of the Argentine youth national team before being acquired by Miami as one of the club's first two players. He was reportedly acquired for a transfer fee of around $9 million.

Estudiantes finished second in the first phase of the Argentine league calendar. During his time with the club before leaving for Miami, Pellegrini had four goals and as assist in 21 appearances (11 starts).

Transfer Tracker Inter Miami CF Matias Pellegrini

Advertising

Related Stories

Philadelphia Union's Jamiro Monteiro in transfer talks, reveals Jim Curtin
Orlando sign Adam Grinwis as Brandon Austin returns to Tottenham
Vancouver Whitecaps sign Scottish midfielder Ryan Gauld to Designated Player deal

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 16
Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 16
Inter Miami send Matias Pellegrini on loan to Estudiantes
Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami send Matias Pellegrini on loan to Estudiantes
Philadelphia Union's Jamiro Monteiro in transfer talks, reveals Jim Curtin
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Philadelphia Union's Jamiro Monteiro in transfer talks, reveals Jim Curtin
Revolution stars Turner, Buchanan earn major 2021 Gold Cup awards
Gold Cup

Revolution stars Turner, Buchanan earn major 2021 Gold Cup awards
Three takeaways from the USMNT's thrilling extra-time Gold Cup Final win over Mexico
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Three takeaways from the USMNT's thrilling extra-time Gold Cup Final win over Mexico
USMNT player ratings: Robinson, Acosta star in Gold Cup Final takedown of Mexico
Voices: Greg Seltzer

USMNT player ratings: Robinson, Acosta star in Gold Cup Final takedown of Mexico
More News
Video
Video
All the top moments from week 16
4:24

All the top moments from week 16
GOLAZOS in All Shapes and Sizes! Vote for your favorite Goal of the Week!
1:30

GOLAZOS in All Shapes and Sizes! Vote for your favorite Goal of the Week!
Club & Country Postgame Show - Gold Cup Final
58:38

Club & Country Postgame Show - Gold Cup Final
USA vs. Mexico - Game Highlights
4:12

USA vs. Mexico - Game Highlights
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.