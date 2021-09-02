Inter Miami's Robbie Robinson leaves Chile camp to consider his international allegiance

By Phil West @philwest

Inter Miami CF forward Robbie Robinson has departed Chile's international camp ahead of their upcoming World Cup qualifiers to contemplate his international future.

"Thank you to the La Roja fans, players, coaches and staff for the warm welcome as I had the honor of joining national team camp," Robinson wrote in an Instagram post Thursday night. "I’ve really enjoyed training with you and feel very grateful for how well you’ve treated me.

"At this time, I’ve decided to return to South Florida to take some time to process my international allegiance while helping Inter Miami CF push for the playoffs."

As MLSSoccer.com's Tom Bogert reported on Aug. 23, the 2020 MLS SuperDraft No. 1 pick was called into Chile's camp as the CONMEBOL powers prepare to face Brazil on Thursday night, Ecuador on Sunday, and Colombia next Thursday. Robinson, born to a Chilean mother and American father, is a dual-national considering aligning with one of two national programs looking to return to World Cup competition after uncharacteristic absences from the Russia-hosted 2018 edition.

Chile are currently seventh in the 10-team Conmebol standings after playing six of their 18 qualifying matches. The top four teams will automatically qualify for next year's tournament in Qatar, while the fifth-place team will enter into the playoff fray against representatives from other federations.

A statement from Inter Miami noted that Robinson will return to South Florida on Thursday night "as he considers his international fútbol allegiance."

Robinson's featured in 12 matches for the Herons this season, including last Friday's scoreless draw in the latest edition of the Florida derby with Orlando City SC. He's scored four goals to date in 706 minutes of action.

Inter Miami will look to edge closer to the playoff places on Saturday when traveling to FC Cincinnati (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

Inter Miami CF Robbie Robinson

Advertising

Related Stories

Recap: Orlando City SC 0, Inter Miami CF 0
"Much more united": Inter Miami on upswing ahead of Orlando derby clash
The tactical switch that's helped Rodolfo Pizarro key Inter Miami's turnaround

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Newcastle United signing Santiago Munoz leaves door open to choosing USMNT over Mexico

Newcastle United signing Santiago Munoz leaves door open to choosing USMNT over Mexico
Concacaf World Cup Qualifying Standings

Concacaf World Cup Qualifying Standings
Momma Roldan reveals which team(s) she'll root for in the US-El Salvador World Cup qualifier

Momma Roldan reveals which team(s) she'll root for in the US-El Salvador World Cup qualifier
Shorthanded Philadelphia admit "odds are against us" vs. New England, but ready for challenge

Shorthanded Philadelphia admit "odds are against us" vs. New England, but ready for challenge
Toronto FC's Noble Okello fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

Toronto FC's Noble Okello fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Wear a smile on your chest: Defender Nkosi Tafari partners with FC Dallas Foundation on :) shirts

Wear a smile on your chest: Defender Nkosi Tafari partners with FC Dallas Foundation on :) shirts
More News
Video
Video
Why This New Generation of USMNT Players Brings Brian Dunseth & Tony Meola Hope
36:55

Why This New Generation of USMNT Players Brings Brian Dunseth & Tony Meola Hope
Big Rivalries Require BIG SAVES! Check out the best from Rivalry Week
1:40

Big Rivalries Require BIG SAVES! Check out the best from Rivalry Week
El Trafico 6-Goal Thriller, Shock Win for Portland: Our Favorite Moments of Heineken Rivalry Week!
1:27:06

El Trafico 6-Goal Thriller, Shock Win for Portland: Our Favorite Moments of Heineken Rivalry Week!
Missed PK 10 seconds into El Trafico? Good goal for Colorado's Jonathan Lewis? 
6:52
Instant Replay

Missed PK 10 seconds into El Trafico? Good goal for Colorado's Jonathan Lewis? 
More Video