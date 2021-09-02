Inter Miami's Robbie Robinson leaves Chile camp to consider his international allegiance

Inter Miami CF forward Robbie Robinson has departed Chile's international camp ahead of their upcoming World Cup qualifiers to contemplate his international future.

"Thank you to the La Roja fans, players, coaches and staff for the warm welcome as I had the honor of joining national team camp," Robinson wrote in an Instagram post Thursday night. "I’ve really enjoyed training with you and feel very grateful for how well you’ve treated me.

"At this time, I’ve decided to return to South Florida to take some time to process my international allegiance while helping Inter Miami CF push for the playoffs."

As MLSSoccer.com's Tom Bogert reported on Aug. 23, the 2020 MLS SuperDraft No. 1 pick was called into Chile's camp as the CONMEBOL powers prepare to face Brazil on Thursday night, Ecuador on Sunday, and Colombia next Thursday. Robinson, born to a Chilean mother and American father, is a dual-national considering aligning with one of two national programs looking to return to World Cup competition after uncharacteristic absences from the Russia-hosted 2018 edition.

Chile are currently seventh in the 10-team Conmebol standings after playing six of their 18 qualifying matches. The top four teams will automatically qualify for next year's tournament in Qatar, while the fifth-place team will enter into the playoff fray against representatives from other federations.

A statement from Inter Miami noted that Robinson will return to South Florida on Thursday night "as he considers his international fútbol allegiance."

Robinson's featured in 12 matches for the Herons this season, including last Friday's scoreless draw in the latest edition of the Florida derby with Orlando City SC. He's scored four goals to date in 706 minutes of action.