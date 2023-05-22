Inter Miami's Edison Azcona makes U-20 World Cup history with Dominican Republic

Inter Miami CF homegrown midfielder Edison Azcona’s name will forever be in the history books.
The 19-year-old is now the Dominican Republic's first-ever player to score at any FIFA World Cup tournament, tallying from the penalty-kick spot in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Nigeria at the ongoing U-20 World Cup.
Azcona, sporting the captain’s armband, gave his homeland a 23rd-minute lead before one of Africa’s most historic soccer nations roared back to earn a Group D victory at the Argentina-based competition.
Azcona, already capped three times by the Dominican Republic’s senior national team, scored twice at last summer’s Concacaf U-20 Championship as they finished as runners-up to the United States. This historic achievement also placed the Caribbean island country in the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Los Quisqueyanos face long odds to reach the U-20 World Cup’s knockout stages, awaiting Group D matches against Brazil (May 24) and Italy (May 27) to improve their standing. The top two finishers in each group, as well as the four best third-place teams, advance to the Round of 16.
In MLS, Azcona has logged 59 minutes across five substitute appearances since becoming the Herons’ second academy graduate to sign a first-team deal (in January 2021). He’s featured extensively for Inter Miami CF II, their MLS NEXT Pro team.
Inter Miami CF II defender Israel Boatwright also represents the Dominican Republic at the U-20 World Cup, while Houston Dynamo FC homegrown Xavier Valdez is their first-choice goalkeeper. They both played 90 minutes vs. Nigeria, as did Azcona.