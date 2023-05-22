Inter Miami's Edison Azcona makes U-20 World Cup history with Dominican Republic

Inter Miami CF homegrown midfielder Edison Azcona ’s name will forever be in the history books.

Azcona, sporting the captain’s armband, gave his homeland a 23rd-minute lead before one of Africa’s most historic soccer nations roared back to earn a Group D victory at the Argentina-based competition.

The 19-year-old is now the Dominican Republic's first-ever player to score at any FIFA World Cup tournament, tallying from the penalty-kick spot in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Nigeria at the ongoing U-20 World Cup.

Azcona, already capped three times by the Dominican Republic’s senior national team, scored twice at last summer’s Concacaf U-20 Championship as they finished as runners-up to the United States. This historic achievement also placed the Caribbean island country in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Los Quisqueyanos face long odds to reach the U-20 World Cup’s knockout stages, awaiting Group D matches against Brazil (May 24) and Italy (May 27) to improve their standing. The top two finishers in each group, as well as the four best third-place teams, advance to the Round of 16.

In MLS, Azcona has logged 59 minutes across five substitute appearances since becoming the Herons’ second academy graduate to sign a first-team deal (in January 2021). He’s featured extensively for Inter Miami CF II, their MLS NEXT Pro team.