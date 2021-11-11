Inter Miami hire ex-USWNT high performance manager Dawn Scott

“We’re excited to welcome an accomplished professional like Dawn to Inter Miami,” Henderson said in Thursday's release. “Dawn has years of experience in performance training at the highest levels and we’re excited about what she will add to our club as she oversees the performance department for the first team, Fort Lauderdale CF and the Inter Miami CF academy.”

Scott will oversee the club's performance for the first team, USL League One affiliate Fort Lauderdale CF and the Inter Miami CF youth academy. She will report directly to Inter Miami chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson.

Inter Miami CF have hired former US women's national team performance manager Dawn Scott as their new performance director, the club announced Thursday.

Scott brings a wealth of experience to the Inter Miami staff, having most recently worked for the England women’s national team and Team Great Britain, where she spent time working with current Inter Miami head coach and former England women's national team manager Phil Neville.

Scott spent nearly a decade working as the high performance manager for the US women's national team from 2010-19, and was at the helm as the USWNT reached three FIFA World Cups, winning two of them, and two Olympic Games, one of which ended in a gold medal.