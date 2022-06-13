Inter Miami forward Robbie Robinson out 4-5 months after hamstring injury

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Inter Miami CF forward Robbie Robinson is out for approximately four-to-five months after suffering a right distal hamstring tendon rupture, the club announced Monday.

Robinson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft, will undergo surgery this week.

With that timeline, Robinson could be sidelined for the remainder of Miami’s 2022 season. The regular season concludes with Decision Day on Oct. 9 and MLS Cup is set for Nov. 5, an adjusted schedule that accounts for the Qatar 2022 World Cup in November and December.

Robinson, 23, has five goals and two assists across 44 games (26 starts) during the last two-plus seasons. He can play centrally or out wide.

Last summer, Robinson was named to Chile’s roster for World Cup qualifiers. However, the dual-national attacker left camp prematurely and remains uncapped at the senior international level. He's also eligible for the United States of America.

Inter Miami enter MLS Week 15 sitting ninth in the Eastern Conference standings, recovering after a slow start. Robinson’s played just under 500 minutes, notching 1g/1a for head coach Phil Neville’s team.

Inter Miami CF Robbie Robinson

Related Stories

Lost & Found: For Leo Campana, the World Cup starts in Miami
Power Rankings: LA Galaxy, New York Red Bulls soar after Week 14
Inter Miami a playoff team in 2022? Phil Neville has no doubts
More News
More News
El Repechaje: Costa Rica look to earn World Cup spot vs. New Zealand, respect for Concacaf
Voices: Rodney Wallace

El Repechaje: Costa Rica look to earn World Cup spot vs. New Zealand, respect for Concacaf
Inter Miami forward Robbie Robinson out 4-5 months after hamstring injury

Inter Miami forward Robbie Robinson out 4-5 months after hamstring injury
Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 15

Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 15
Official: LAFC sign Italy, Juventus legendary defender Giorgio Chiellini
Transfer Tracker

Official: LAFC sign Italy, Juventus legendary defender Giorgio Chiellini
How to watch and stream 2022 U.S. Open Cup

How to watch and stream 2022 U.S. Open Cup
MLS coaching carousel: Full list of coaching changes in 2022

MLS coaching carousel: Full list of coaching changes in 2022
More News
Video
Video
As One Chapter Closes for NYCFC, A New One Begins with LAFC and Giorgio Chiellini | MLS Today
22:53

As One Chapter Closes for NYCFC, A New One Begins with LAFC and Giorgio Chiellini | MLS Today
Watch MLS in 15 from SKC vs. NE | June 12, 2022
15:26

Watch MLS in 15 from SKC vs. NE | June 12, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. New England Revolution | June 12, 2022
4:17

HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. New England Revolution | June 12, 2022
GOAL: Emmanuel Boateng, New England Revolution - 87th minute
0:52

GOAL: Emmanuel Boateng, New England Revolution - 87th minute
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10