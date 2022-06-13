Inter Miami forward Robbie Robinson out 4-5 months after hamstring injury

Inter Miami CF forward Robbie Robinson is out for approximately four-to-five months after suffering a right distal hamstring tendon rupture, the club announced Monday.

Robinson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft, will undergo surgery this week.

With that timeline, Robinson could be sidelined for the remainder of Miami’s 2022 season. The regular season concludes with Decision Day on Oct. 9 and MLS Cup is set for Nov. 5, an adjusted schedule that accounts for the Qatar 2022 World Cup in November and December.

Robinson, 23, has five goals and two assists across 44 games (26 starts) during the last two-plus seasons. He can play centrally or out wide.

Last summer, Robinson was named to Chile’s roster for World Cup qualifiers. However, the dual-national attacker left camp prematurely and remains uncapped at the senior international level. He's also eligible for the United States of America.