Inter Miami CF unveil 2022 The Heart Beat kit

Inter Miami CF have unveiled their new primary jersey for the 2022 and 2023 MLS seasons, The Heart Beat kit by adidas.
The Heart Beat Kit
Inspired by and designed for Inter Miami CF fans – the true heartbeat of the team – the kit is the club's first all-pink jersey. On the cuff of the jersey sleeves and on the jock tag, the fans are represented by an M-shaped line embossed into the fabric. The M is designed like a line from an electrocardiogram (EKG).
There's an inscription on the back of the neck of the jersey that reads “Libertad Para Soñar” (Freedom to Dream). The design and font utilized are from a tattoo of IMFC owner and president of soccer operations David Beckham.
