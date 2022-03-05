Inter Miami CF sign pair of defenders from MLS NEXT Pro side to short-term loans

Inter Miami CF have signed defenders Noah Allen and Modesto Mendez to short-term loan agreements from the club’s MLS NEXT Pro side, the club announced Saturday. Both players will be available for Miami’s match Sunday (4 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes) against Austin FC .

Allen, a 17-year-old left back, joined Inter Miami CF II late in 2020 as an Academy registered player, making his professional debut in October. He was voted the 2021 USL League One Young Player of the Year and has competed for the U.S. U-15 and U-20 teams.

Allen was in the starting XI for his MLS debut in Inter Miami’s 0-0 draw against Chicago Fire FC to open the 2022 season.

Mendez, a 25-year-old Cuban center back, played the last two seasons for Inter Miami CF II, appearing in 26 total matches with the club, including 25 starts, and registering two goals. He joined the first team for preseason ahead of the 2022 season after training with Inter Miami in 2021.