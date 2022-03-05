Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami CF sign pair of defenders from MLS NEXT Pro side to short-term loans

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signings 

Inter Miami CF have signed defenders Noah Allen and Modesto Mendez to short-term loan agreements from the club’s MLS NEXT Pro side, the club announced Saturday. Both players will be available for Miami’s match Sunday (4 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes) against Austin FC.

Allen, a 17-year-old left back, joined Inter Miami CF II late in 2020 as an Academy registered player, making his professional debut in October. He was voted the 2021 USL League One Young Player of the Year and has competed for the U.S. U-15 and U-20 teams. 

Allen was in the starting XI for his MLS debut in Inter Miami’s 0-0 draw against Chicago Fire FC to open the 2022 season. 

Mendez, a 25-year-old Cuban center back, played the last two seasons for Inter Miami CF II, appearing in 26 total matches with the club, including 25 starts, and registering two goals. He joined the first team for preseason ahead of the 2022 season after training with Inter Miami in 2021.

Per MLS rules, the short-term agreement allows clubs to sign players on loan from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate for MLS, U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Canadian Championship and exhibition matches.

Recap: CF Montréal 1, Philadelphia Union 2

Hat-trick hero! Lewis Morgan already proving worth for New York Red Bulls

Recap: Sporting Kansas City 1, Houston Dynamo FC 0

Recap: Toronto FC 1, New York Red Bulls 4

Bruce Arena sets MLS coaching wins record

Recap: New England Revolution 1, FC Dallas 0

