Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami add USYNT forward Indiana Vassilev on loan from Aston Villa

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Indiana Vassilev - Aston Villa - vs Fulham

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Inter Miami CF have acquired US youth national team forward Indiana Vassilev on loan from Aston Villa, the club announced Wednesday. Vassilev will remain with Miami through the end of the season.

Vassilev, a 20-year-old forward who can play through the center or on either wing, has been a regular with various USYNT sides. He made the jump to England in 2017, joining Aston Villa's U-18 side. He made four appearances off the bench in the Premier League for Villa towards the end of the 2019-20 season. He spent 2020-21 on loan at Burton Albion, in League One, then Cheltenham Town, in League Two. He made 24 appearances (eight starts) between the two stints.

“Indiana is an exciting young talent who has a lot of potential,” sporting director Chris Henderson said in a club statement. “He’s comfortable and confident on the ball and fluid with his movement. We feel this is the right place for Indiana to further his development and reach his potential.”

Vassilev will soon join an ailing Miami attack, which has scored just nine goals in 11 games so far this season. Designated Players Gonzalo Higuain and Rodolfo Pizarro have each missed minutes due to injury and fitness, while Robbie Robinson and Julian Carranza have also had spells on the sidelines.

The American attacker is Miami's first move of the Secondary Transfer Window, which opened Wednesday. He'll give Phil Neville further options at multiple positions.

Transfer Tracker Inter Miami CF

Advertising

Related Stories

Report: FC Dallas loan Thomas Roberts to Austrian club
Atlanta United acquire Amar Sejdic in trade with CF Montréal
LA Galaxy sign Julian Araujo to U22 initiative contract extension

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Brian Schmetzer downplays Seattle Sounders' record chase: "It’s a nice little storyline"

Brian Schmetzer downplays Seattle Sounders' record chase: "It’s a nice little storyline"
Inter Miami add USYNT forward Indiana Vassilev on loan from Aston Villa
Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami add USYNT forward Indiana Vassilev on loan from Aston Villa
2021 Concacaf Gold Cup field is set: See the full group stage lineup
Gold Cup

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup field is set: See the full group stage lineup
Sources: Nashville SC complete club-record signing of Ake Loba from CF Monterrey
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: Nashville SC complete club-record signing of Ake Loba from CF Monterrey
2021 Leagues Cup schedule and Liga MX participants announced

2021 Leagues Cup schedule and Liga MX participants announced
Atlanta United name Dimitrios Efstathiou as Vice President of Soccer Operations & Strategy

Atlanta United name Dimitrios Efstathiou as Vice President of Soccer Operations & Strategy
More News
Video
Video
Gamechanging Goalkeepers! Who saved their teams in Week 11? What A Save!
1:35

Gamechanging Goalkeepers! Who saved their teams in Week 11? What A Save!
Chris Armas is out, what's next for Toronto FC?
1:21:50

Chris Armas is out, what's next for Toronto FC?
Fireworks on Display! Watch Goal of the Week – Week 11
1:20

Fireworks on Display! Watch Goal of the Week – Week 11
Another stadium debut, D.C. United scores 7 goals, Austin FC's first home win
26:08

Another stadium debut, D.C. United scores 7 goals, Austin FC's first home win
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.