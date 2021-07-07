Inter Miami add USYNT forward Indiana Vassilev on loan from Aston Villa

Vassilev, a 20-year-old forward who can play through the center or on either wing, has been a regular with various USYNT sides. He made the jump to England in 2017, joining Aston Villa's U-18 side. He made four appearances off the bench in the Premier League for Villa towards the end of the 2019-20 season. He spent 2020-21 on loan at Burton Albion, in League One, then Cheltenham Town, in League Two. He made 24 appearances (eight starts) between the two stints.