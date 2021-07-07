Inter Miami add USYNT forward Indiana Vassilev on loan from Aston Villa

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Inter Miami CF have acquired US youth national team forward Indiana Vassilev on loan from Aston Villa, the club announced Wednesday. Vassilev will remain with Miami through the end of the season.
Vassilev, a 20-year-old forward who can play through the center or on either wing, has been a regular with various USYNT sides. He made the jump to England in 2017, joining Aston Villa's U-18 side. He made four appearances off the bench in the Premier League for Villa towards the end of the 2019-20 season. He spent 2020-21 on loan at Burton Albion, in League One, then Cheltenham Town, in League Two. He made 24 appearances (eight starts) between the two stints.
“Indiana is an exciting young talent who has a lot of potential,” sporting director Chris Henderson said in a club statement. “He’s comfortable and confident on the ball and fluid with his movement. We feel this is the right place for Indiana to further his development and reach his potential.”
Vassilev will soon join an ailing Miami attack, which has scored just nine goals in 11 games so far this season. Designated Players Gonzalo Higuain and Rodolfo Pizarro have each missed minutes due to injury and fitness, while Robbie Robinson and Julian Carranza have also had spells on the sidelines.
The American attacker is Miami's first move of the Secondary Transfer Window, which opened Wednesday. He'll give Phil Neville further options at multiple positions.