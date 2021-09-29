Injuries, cards, COVID: Berhalter, USMNT juggling "fluid" roster situations as WCQ journey resumes

The USMNT will gather in Austin for the first time ever after their club matches this weekend, training at Austin FC ’s St. David’s Performance Center facility next week and hosting Jamaica at Q2 Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 7. Then it’s off to Panama – a round trip of nearly 4,000 miles – for a clash with Los Canaleros on Sunday, Oct. 10 before pulling up stakes for Columbus, Ohio, site of the home match vs. Costa Rica at Lower.com Field on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

And that’s just a few of the many variables Gregg Berhalter and his staff are juggling as they prepare to reconvene the US men’s national team for another trio of massively important Concacaf Octagonal World Cup qualifiers next week.

Two of his centerpiece attackers are out injured, and others are freshly recovered from recent knocks. Four regular starters are carrying yellow cards that put them in jeopardy of suspension. Three players based in the United Kingdom are ruled out of the second match of the October window due to that nation’s COVID-19-based travel restrictions. Notable names across the player pool have faded in and out of their club teams’ starting XIs over the past few weeks.

“But mostly, we played 21 different starters in this last window. And that's a lot, to be juggling that in seven days, these 21 different starters, is a really interesting task for the coaches. So I think, in general, that's what we're taking away – it's how we need to use the entire squad to be successful.”

“The players learned a lot about what these environments are, what the atmosphere is like and what the level of desperation that the opponent brings to each game, so I think that's important,” he added when asked about the lessons of the September window. “From a coaching standpoint, I think we learned about rotations and the impact of substitutes, the impact of getting fresh bodies on, how we can physically wear down opponents, what these games end up looking like as the window goes on.

“The first round was just an amazing learning experience for the entire group. When we think about how many players made their debut, and the coaching staff and the players learning together what exactly this is about,” said Berhalter in a Wednesday media availability following the release of his latest roster .

As they learned in the first batch of Ocho games, even the basic logistics of these intensely draining, COVID-19-impacted international windows are daunting, let alone the opponents, the away-day environments and the nerve-jangling stakes.

Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna are unavailable, still recovering from injuries suffered in the last window. Tyler Adams, John Brooks, DeAndre Yedlin and Weston McKennie – who returns after being suspended for the Canada and Honduras games due to a violation of team rules – are carrying cautions and face one-game suspensions with their next yellow cards. While Berhalter didn’t quite close the door on the idea of Pulisic and Reyna getting a late call, it’s a long shot.

“I wouldn't rule them completely out. I think that it is unlikely, just due to where they're at, not even involved in team training yet,” he said. “So I think it's unlikely that they could participate, but we're in constant communication with them, daily communication, and I’d describe the situation as day-to-day.”

Pending any late developments that would exempt them from the policy, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson and Zack Steffen can’t travel to Panama, due to that country being on the UK government’s “red list” of nations considered high risk for COVID and requiring a quarantine period upon return. So the trio are expected to jet directly from Austin to Columbus after the Jamaica fixture. And while that travel limitation wasn’t the main reason Josh Sargent (Norwich) and Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest) were left out of this squad, it couldn’t be ignored.