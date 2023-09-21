Matchday

If the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - Matchday 33

The sprint to Decision Day (Oct. 21) isn't slowing down anytime soon, increasing pressure on who will make the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Below are the would-be matchups and qualifiers if the postseason started today.

23MLS - If Postseason Started Today_MD33
Western Conference

Wild Card

  • Portland (No. 8) hosting Dallas (No. 9)

Round One

  • St. Louis (No. 1) hosting winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
  • Seattle (No. 2) hosting San Jose (No. 7)
  • LAFC (No. 3) hosting Salt Lake (No. 6)
  • Houston (No. 4) hosting Vancouver (No. 5)
Eastern Conference

Wild Card

  • Montréal (No. 8) hosting D.C. (No. 9)

Round One

  • Cincinnati (No. 1) hosting winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
  • Orlando (No. 2) hosting Nashville (No. 7)
  • Columbus (No. 3) hosting Atlanta (No. 6)
  • Philadelphia (No. 4) hosting New England (No. 5)
Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs

MLS Cup presented by Audi is set for Dec. 9, while the playoffs begin Oct. 25-26 with Wild Card matches. All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

  • Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 series.
  • Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.

Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: What should you know?

Matchday MLS Cup Playoffs

