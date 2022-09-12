If the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - Week 30

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

If the playoffs started today

MLS Week 30 is complete. Below is the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket if the postseason started today.

2022-PlayoffsSeedTomorrow_WK30

Western Conference

Seeding notes

  • LAFC have clinched a playoff spot, but have not clinched a seed

Round One

Conference Semifinals

  • Semifinal 1: LAFC (#1) hosting the winner of No. 4 vs No. 5

Eastern Conference

Seeding notes

Round One

Conference Semifinals

  • Semifinal 1: Philadelphia (#1) hosting the winner of No. 4 vs No. 5
MLS Cup Playoffs

Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated on Tuesday or Wednesday (Week 31)
CF Montréal clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated this weekend (Week 30)
National Writer: Charles Boehm

FC Cincinnati's Brenner named Week 30 Continental Player of the Week
FC Cincinnati's Brenner named Week 30 Continental Player of the Week
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Atlanta United, Seattle Sounders roar back in Week 30

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 30
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 30
Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated on Tuesday or Wednesday (Week 31)
Playoff Scenarios

Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated on Tuesday or Wednesday (Week 31)
Why Philly are now the favorites over LAFC for the Supporters’ Shield
Montréal clinch playoffs, Cincy's goalfest, Jesus Ferreira delivers & MORE
Montréal clinch playoffs, Cincy's goalfest, Jesus Ferreira delivers & MORE
Chicho's chip, Almada's curler | Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
Chicho's chip, Almada's curler | Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
Watch Every Single Goal from Week 30 in MLS!
Watch Every Single Goal from Week 30 in MLS!
