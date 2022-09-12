If the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - Week 30

MLS Week 30 is complete. Below is the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket if the postseason started today.
Western Conference
Seeding notes
- LAFC have clinched a playoff spot, but have not clinched a seed
Round One
Conference Semifinals
- Semifinal 1: LAFC (#1) hosting the winner of No. 4 vs No. 5
Eastern Conference
Seeding notes
- The Philadelphia Union have clinched a playoff spot, but have not clinched a seed
Round One
- Montréal (#2) hosting Columbus (#7)
- New York (#3) hosting Cincinnati (#6)
- New York City (#4) hosting Orlando (#5)
Conference Semifinals
- Semifinal 1: Philadelphia (#1) hosting the winner of No. 4 vs No. 5