Seattle Sounders erupt to force Game 3 vs. Minnesota United

SEATTLE – Seattle Sounders FC 's season was on the ropes after failing to score in Game 1 of their Round One Best-of-3 Series at Minnesota United FC last week, which ended in a frustrating penalty-kick defeat .

"I just think the whole team was really super motivated to get a good result or a positive result tonight," Seattle head coach Brian Schmetzer said postgame. "And I thought it was there right from the opening whistle."

They had no such issue in Monday night's Game 2 at Lumen Field.

Vargas dominates

Seattle's 20-year-old midfielder was already enjoying a 2025 breakout, which has resulted in heavy overseas transfer buzz and the No. 1 spot in this year's 22 Under 22 rankings.

Vargas reinforced those credentials on Monday, scoring Seattle's first and last goals with a pair of edge-of-the-box finishes.

"Obed was, again, just a very, very good performance," Schmetzer said. "We talked before the game about finding moments to make an impact in the game, because a lot of times I will say, and it's more of an American football term, 'You have to make plays in order to win.'