If the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - Week 29

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

If the playoffs started today

MLS Week 29 is complete. Below is the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket if the postseason started today.

2022-PlayoffsSeedTomorrow_WK29

Western Conference

Seeding notes

  • LAFC have clinched a playoff spot, but have not clinched a seed

Round One

Conference Semifinals

  • Semifinal 1: LAFC (#1) hosting the winner of No. 4 vs No. 5

Eastern Conference

Seeding notes

Round One

Conference Semifinals

  • Semifinal 1: Philadelphia (#1) hosting the winner of No. 4 vs No. 5
MLS Cup Playoffs

Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated this weekend (Week 29)
If the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - Week 28
Philadelphia Union clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
