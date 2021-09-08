"I can understand frustration": Gregg Berhalter assesses USMNT before WCQ against Honduras

“I can see it being just memories of the past, memories of the last qualifying round coming back and people say, ‘Oh, we're in the same situation.’ I can understand that completely,” added the coach. “What I’d say is that this is a different group. And we're focused on winning games, we're focused on getting points. And the thing is, we haven't lost a game in qualifying. Sometimes I have to remind people that, we haven't lost a game yet.”

He also knows that the program’s disastrous 2018 qualification campaign is the elephant in the room, and probably will remain such until the current group stacks up a few positive results while chasing a ticket to Qatar, at the very least.

“If I'm a fan, I’m not happy with two points after two games. I’m not. And I can understand frustration,” Berhalter admitted during a testy pregame press conference on Tuesday evening. “That's completely normal. But you have to look at the big picture. This is a marathon, it's not a sprint. You don’t qualify in one window. There's five separate windows that you get a chance to qualify for.”

Gregg Berhalter is cerebral and levelheaded by nature. And he seems resolved to remain so as the US men’s national team close out their first window of 2022 World Cup qualifying with a massive visit to Honduras on Wednesday night (10:30 pm ET | Paramount+, Universo, Telemundo), where they feel compelled to claim all three points after settling for draws against El Salvador and Canada .

A big factor for Berhalter and his squad is that each international window carries its own gravity. By failing to beat Canada on home soil, the USMNT have dialed up the pressure on themselves by requiring a win in San Pedro Sula, a particularly hostile environment where Los Catrachos are 9W-2L-4D across the last three qualifying cycles, in order to return to their respective clubs feeling good about the path to Qatar.

That task has been further complicated by injuries to Tim Weah, Gio Reyna and Sergiño Dest, as well as the ongoing controversy around Weston McKennie, who was suspended for the Canada match then sent back to Italy after violating “team policies,” a vague explanation which has only amplified the swirling rumors and chatter about what happened.

“There's no doubt within this team,” vowed Christian Pulisic. “We’re a confident bunch of guys, we know that we’re a good enough team to go in tomorrow to get three points. That's it’s, that’s our mindset. We're going to win the game. We're going to have to fight, though. Nothing's going to be easy, we know that. That's how these games are. But we have no excuses and we're going to go and try to win the game.”

While they bested both of their first two opponents in expected goals – a statistical category Berhalter has repeatedly referred to – the Yanks have been cumbersome and unproductive in attack, often failing to convert long stretches of possession into clear, high-quality scoring chances, let alone goals. Their approach to fixing that was a prime topic of conversation on Tuesday, especially in light of Honduras’ stingy defending.

“When I look at the execution against a compact backline and a compact team, against Canada, we could have been better. Instead of moving the ball side to side slowly, we should have tried to break lines,” said Berhalter. “We should have been trying to draw out their backline, trying to get behind the backline, could have been more accurate with our diagonal passing, we could’ve got more crosses, and quicker crosses, in.