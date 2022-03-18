How will Gregg Berhalter, USMNT approach Estadio Azteca visit in World Cup qualifying?

It’s hosted two World Cup finals, and no venue on earth has staged more World Cup matches (19). It’s provided an iconic stage for the exploits of Pele, Maradona and even the Pope, holding crowds of well over 100,000 spectators. It sits some 7,516 feet above sea level in some of North America’s most polluted atmosphere, leaving visiting teams gasping for air like mountain climbers. And the Mexican national team almost never loses a World Cup qualifier there.

Speaking to media after his roster unveiling Thursday night, the coach claimed that at least some of his 27-player squad would be able to go the distance in all three matches in this international window, which concludes with another daunting away day, at Costa Rica on March 30.

While Mexico and the USMNT are tied in second place ( separated by goal differential ) – behind Ocho leaders Canada and must hold serve to fend off Panama and Costa Rica for the final two automatic qualification slots to Qatar – the Yanks don’t have to take points from this trip. It’s far more crucial to win next Sunday’s home date with Panama in Orlando, which also affects the approach taken by Gregg Berhalter and his staff – at least, you’d think.

This is Estadio Azteca, the colossal stadium that will host Thursday’s Concacaf Octagonal clash between El Tri and the US men’s national team (10 pm ET | Paramount+, Univision, TUDN, CBS Sports Network). The US have never won a qualifier at the Mexico City landmark in 16 visits, with three draws and 13 losses all-time, and can point to just one victory, in a 2012 friendly.

This year’s Concacaf Champions League has provided further evidence of the Mexican capital’s daunting conditions. Cruz Azul thoroughly dominated CF Montréal in their quarterfinal first leg last week, before Pumas UNAM pulled off one of CCL’s biggest-ever comebacks on the New England Revolution on Wednesday across town at Estadio Olímpico Universitario.

“So some of our players, not all of them, but some of them are prepared and some of them will be able to play three 90-minute games. And it's just identifying who, and then rotating other ones out that aren’t able to play that amount,” he added, later suggesting that limited club minutes will keep Tim Weah from being one of said players, while Tyler Adams will have to put “mind over matter” and continue to be an ironman for the US despite his similar situation at RB Leipzig.

“It’s certainly possible. I wouldn't rule out a player being able to play 90 minutes at Azteca and 90 minutes in Orlando and 90 minutes again in San Jose,” Berhalter said. “When you look at some of our players, the rhythm that they're playing is basically Saturday, Wednesday, Saturday, Wednesday through most of the year.

Berhalter, who lived this fixture repeatedly during his own playing career, said he reached out to some of those MLSers, and believes that the baseline fitness levels of his regulars will help them manage the rigors.

“Regarding Mexico City, I think the important thing is first to look at the starting point of where these guys are coming from,” he said. “So if a guy is fully fit and playing every week and has 90 minutes under his belt for a considerable amount of weeks, he'll be fine. They'll be fatigued a little bit at altitude, but they'll be able to get through it.

“I've had personal experience there, getting feedback from other countries that have played there already, getting feedback from MLS teams that have played there already. It's something you can get through. And so our job is to put 11 players on the field that can win the game and that's what we're here for. We're here to win soccer games, and we're going to put guys in the field against Mexico, against Panama and against Costa Rica that we feel can win the game.”