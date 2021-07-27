How the San Jose Earthquakes are approaching their chief soccer officer search

“We have a really specific profile: Someone with deep experience of Major League Soccer," chief operating officer Jared Shawlee told media Tuesday. "They don’t necessarily need to be employed by a club right now, but they do need to have a background of success and high-level of knowledge within the league.”

In the San Jose Earthquakes ' search for a new CSO in the wake of the club parting ways for Jesse Fioranelli – who did not have previous MLS experience and led the team to a 41-67-28 regular-season record – they believe it's causation. The Italian general manager was let go on June 29, nearly a month ago.

A pattern has emerged in recent years: Head coaches and chief soccer officers with MLS experience seem to dominate the trophy case and standings with regularity, even as the league evolves and grows to a place of attracting highly-regarded international candidates.

The topic has come under the microscope in recent years as the league's growth and commensurate jobs become more attractive to candidates from abroad, yet almost all of MLS' previous trophy-winners have been led by domestic CSOs and head coaches.

In 2020, of the 19 coaches and sporting directors from the Supporters' Shield race's top 10 spots, only two — Philadelphia Union sporting director Ernst Tanner and New York City FC head coach Ronny Deila — were hired from abroad with no more than a year of previous MLS experience.

Perhaps the most notable recent exception is Tanner, the Union's German CSO who has maximized the club's resources, won a Supporters' Shield and helped funnel market-defining deals that sent homegrowns Brenden Aaronson and Mark McKenzie to Europe. Though that comes with qualifiers, as Tanner's right-hand man, Chris Albright, is a highly respected sporting executive with deep experience across MLS. Even Tanner familiarized himself with the league somewhat during his time at RB Salzburg, making multiple trips to visit sister club New York Red Bulls during his time with the Austrian powerhouse.

Orlando City SC's Brazillian-born Luiz Muzzi has helped bring the team to new heights since arriving in Florida, though he first spent years with FC Dallas. Portland Timbers' longtime and well-respected CSO Gavin Wilkinson, a former New Zealand international in his playing days, spent five years playing for the Timbers at the end of his career and then another few years coaching them in USL before they made the jump to MLS.

“The data all points to the most successful chief soccer officer roles around the league, have been those who have a background in MLS and experience with the player pool," Shawlee said. "Ten of the last 11 MLS Cup championships were led by people with prior experience in the league. That’s a direction for success in the league and that makes sense. With complications of roster build, the way players are bought and sold, you have to have familiarity with those mechanisms to compete at the highest level.”

San Jose hope to have the search concluded and a candidate hired soon, with September identified as their goal.