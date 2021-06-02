How MLS clubs are celebrating Pride Month

MLS clubs in June will commemorate Pride Month and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in a number of ways, from Pride nights to fundraisers.
Throughout the month, together with all 27 clubs, MLS will highlight stories from the LGBTQ+ community and support Athlete Ally's Playing for Pride campaign, which brings together athletes, teams and leagues to support the mission of making sports inclusive for the LGBTQI+ community.
Below is a list of the activities clubs have lined up this Pride Month; the list will be updated throughout June.
- Pride night on June 27 match against Columbus Crew
- Sale of commemorative Pride Patch at the Verde Store at Q2 Stadium, with 20% of proceeds benefitting Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce's Education Fund
- Sale of Pride-themed apparel, including a pre-match jersey, at the Verde Store and MLSstore.com
- Auction of select game-worn jerseys to benefit Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce's Education Fund
- Option to round up purchases at the Verde Store in June, with round up donations to benefit Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce's Education Fund
- Celebration of Soccer For All week with June 23 match against the Portland Timbers, where first 5,000 fans will receive a complimentary rainbow-designed bandana courtesy of Pepsi
- Pride T-shirt giveaway courtesy of Coushatta Casino Resort
- Pride night on June 26 match against CF Montreal, where the club will raise funds for Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce
- A leader of the LGBTQ+ community will be honored as the Hero of the Match on June 26
- Option to purchase the Pride bundle package for June 26 match, including a $5 donation to the Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce
- Sale of commemorative Pride Patch and Pride-themed items at Nashville's mobile shop to benefit Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce
- Pride night on June 26 against the Vancouver Whitecaps
- Support for gender-inclusive toolkit by Washington Interscholastic Activities Association and Gender Diversity
- Collaboration with Intentionalist tor the Spend With Pride program, spotlighting local LGBTQ+-owned small businesses
- Sounders will invite gender diverse youth to participate in a poetry workshop and soccer clinic on June 7
- Lumen Field's rooftop arch will be lit in rainbow colors from June 21 to June 27
- The Progressive Pride flag will fly over Lumen Field from June 24 to June 27