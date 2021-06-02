Pride Month

How MLS clubs are celebrating Pride Month

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

MLS clubs in June will commemorate Pride Month and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in a number of ways, from Pride nights to fundraisers.

Throughout the month, together with all 27 clubs, MLS will highlight stories from the LGBTQ+ community and support Athlete Ally's Playing for Pride campaign, which brings together athletes, teams and leagues to support the mission of making sports inclusive for the LGBTQI+ community.

Below is a list of the activities clubs have lined up this Pride Month; the list will be updated throughout June.

Austin FC logo
Austin FC
  • Pride night on June 27 match against Columbus Crew
  • Sale of commemorative Pride Patch at the Verde Store at Q2 Stadium, with 20% of proceeds benefitting Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce's Education Fund
  • Sale of Pride-themed apparel, including a pre-match jersey, at the Verde Store and MLSstore.com
  • Auction of select game-worn jerseys to benefit Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce's Education Fund
  • Option to round up purchases at the Verde Store in June, with round up donations to benefit Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce's Education Fund

Advertising

Houston Dynamo FC logo
Houston Dynamo FC
  • Celebration of Soccer For All week with June 23 match against the Portland Timbers, where first 5,000 fans will receive a complimentary rainbow-designed bandana courtesy of Pepsi
  • Pride T-shirt giveaway courtesy of Coushatta Casino Resort
Nashville SC logo
Nashville SC
  • Pride night on June 26 match against CF Montreal, where the club will raise funds for Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce
  • A leader of the LGBTQ+ community will be honored as the Hero of the Match on June 26
  • Option to purchase the Pride bundle package for June 26 match, including a $5 donation to the Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce
  • Sale of commemorative Pride Patch and Pride-themed items at Nashville's mobile shop to benefit Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce
Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC
  • Pride night on June 26 against the Vancouver Whitecaps
  • Support for gender-inclusive toolkit by Washington Interscholastic Activities Association and Gender Diversity
  • Collaboration with Intentionalist tor the Spend With Pride program, spotlighting local LGBTQ+-owned small businesses
  • Sounders will invite gender diverse youth to participate in a poetry workshop and soccer clinic on June 7
  • Lumen Field's rooftop arch will be lit in rainbow colors from June 21 to June 27
  • The Progressive Pride flag will fly over Lumen Field from June 24 to June 27
Pride Month

Advertising

Related Stories

MLS launches all-new "Love Unites" training gear
Landon Donovan's San Diego Loyal walk off field after alleged homophobic slur directed at Collin Martin; USL investigating
NYCFC's Keaton Parks becomes ambassador of LGBTQ advocacy group

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
USA vs. Honduras: How to watch, preview for Thursday's Concacaf Nations League semifinal

USA vs. Honduras: How to watch, preview for Thursday's Concacaf Nations League semifinal
How MLS clubs are celebrating Pride Month

How MLS clubs are celebrating Pride Month
Minnesota United loan duo to USL Championship sides
Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United loan duo to USL Championship sides
USMNT's Sergino Dest conundrum
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT's Sergino Dest conundrum
Report: Lionel Messi to Inter Miami part of proposed 10-year Barcelona contract
Transfer Tracker

Report: Lionel Messi to Inter Miami part of proposed 10-year Barcelona contract
Trade: Vancouver Whitecaps acquire Brian White from New York Red Bulls
Transfer Tracker

Trade: Vancouver Whitecaps acquire Brian White from New York Red Bulls
More News
Video
Video
Rapids Youngster Cole Bassett's International Aspirations
2:52

Rapids Youngster Cole Bassett's International Aspirations
Tim Howard's Gift to Cole Bassett Keeps on Giving
35:38

Tim Howard's Gift to Cole Bassett Keeps on Giving
MLS Power Rankings: Week 7 (Top 10 Analysis)
1:10:12

MLS Power Rankings: Week 7 (Top 10 Analysis)
WATCH: Week 7 game-changers and game-savers
1:19
What A Save

WATCH: Week 7 game-changers and game-savers
More Video
June is Pride Month

June is Pride Month

MLS stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and all year long. We are grateful for the support this community continues to show MLS. We will highlight stories from the LGBTQ+ community and support @AthleteAlly's Playing for Pride campaign throughout June.