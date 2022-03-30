The Call Up

How ex-MLS midfielder Dema Kovalenko helped his family escape war-torn Ukraine

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

As he watched news footage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine from his Chicago-area home, a heartbroken Dema Kovalenko knew it was imperative to get his family out of his native country. 

But how?

The former MLS midfielder shared his harrowing tale with Jillian Sakovits and Susannah Collins on the latest episode of The Call Up. Unable to go to Ukraine, Kovalenko instead flew to Poland and told his family to meet them there. That, of course, was easier said than done.

“I didn’t know what to do. It was a difficult situation,” said Kovalenko, who starred for Chicago Fire FC and D.C. United in an 11-year MLS career. “My family was in a bomb shelter for 10 days and I needed to get them out. It was difficult. This is the only way. I couldn’t travel home because of what’s going on so I called them and said let’s meet in Poland and that’s what happened.”

Kovalenko’s mother, sister and niece, with just backpacks on their shoulders, left for a Kyiv train station and were finally able, despite not having tickets, to board the fourth train that arrived bound for Western Ukraine.

They spent the next 18 hours on a train without lights, packed in a cabin for four with 16 others looking to flee. From there, they crossed the border to Hungary and then took a 12-1/2 hour ride to Poland.

Kovalenko came to the United States from Kviv alone at the age of 13 and lived with an American family in Rochester. He went on to play at Indiana University before beginning his MLS career with the Fire and winning an MLS Cup with D.C. United. Kovalenko retired in 2010 as a member of the LA Galaxy after also playing for the New York Red Bulls and Real Salt Lake, and he is currently a coach with Oak Brook SC in the Chicago area.

Be sure to check out the full episode of The Call Up with Dema Kovalenko HERE.

The Call Up Dema Kovalenko

Related Stories

Sporting KC II's Benny Feilhaber: MLS NEXT Pro provides "real opportunities" on pro pathway
The human side of the game: The Call Up’s Susannah Collins and Jillian Sakovits on the importance of different voices in MLS
Tiffany Haddish shoots her shot at Maurice Edu during Atlanta United pregame show
More News
More News
How ex-MLS midfielder Dema Kovalenko helped his family escape war-torn Ukraine
The Call Up

How ex-MLS midfielder Dema Kovalenko helped his family escape war-torn Ukraine
World Cup Qualifying Watchalong show on YouTube featuring Sacha Kljestan on March 30

World Cup Qualifying Watchalong show on YouTube featuring Sacha Kljestan on March 30
DeAndre Yedlin links past, present, future for USMNT
National Writer: Charles Boehm

DeAndre Yedlin links past, present, future for USMNT
World Cup 2022 draw: How to watch, who has qualified, how it works
World Cup

World Cup 2022 draw: How to watch, who has qualified, how it works
USMNT approach at Costa Rica "no different" with World Cup 2022 spot nearly clinched
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT approach at Costa Rica "no different" with World Cup 2022 spot nearly clinched
2022 Generation adidas Cup streaming schedule

2022 Generation adidas Cup streaming schedule
More News
Video
Video
Dema Kovalenko on How People Can Help Ukraine
1:29

Dema Kovalenko on How People Can Help Ukraine
The Latest from Canada and USA Camps Ahead of the Last World Cup Qualifier Matches | MLS Today
7:26

The Latest from Canada and USA Camps Ahead of the Last World Cup Qualifier Matches | MLS Today
Fleeing Ukraine: Dema Kovalenko Tells His Family's Story
35:40

Fleeing Ukraine: Dema Kovalenko Tells His Family's Story
Has Jesus Ferreira seized the UMSNT No. 9 job?
2:57

Has Jesus Ferreira seized the UMSNT No. 9 job?
More Video
March 30 @ 8:30 PM

March 30 @ 8:30 PM

Watch Costa Rica vs USA and Panama vs Canada with Sacha Kljestan and the crew from Extratime