How ex-MLS midfielder Dema Kovalenko helped his family escape war-torn Ukraine

Kovalenko came to the United States from Kviv alone at the age of 13 and lived with an American family in Rochester. He went on to play at Indiana University before beginning his MLS career with the Fire and winning an MLS Cup with D.C. United. Kovalenko retired in 2010 as a member of the LA Galaxy after also playing for the New York Red Bulls and Real Salt Lake, and he is currently a coach with Oak Brook SC in the Chicago area.