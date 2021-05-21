How Alex Roldan finally caught up to his big brother Cristian in Seattle

His juggling skills, at age 9, earned him a starring role in a memorable adidas commercial. He later won the 2013 Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year award for his exploits at El Rancho High School in Pico Rivera, California, where he racked up an eye-watering 54 goals and 31 assists as a senior. He’s gone on to carve out an exemplary pro career with two MLS Cup titles and counting for the Seattle Sounders and regular call-ups to the US men’s national team.

Younger by a year, Alex has been chasing him for as long as he can remember.

“I've always been, I don't want to say in the shadows, but I've always been competing with him in everything that we've done. Sports, school, trying to win over my parents,” Alex told MLSsoccer.com this week as the siblings sat for a video interview in the house they share in Seattle.