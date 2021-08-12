Houston midfielder Darwin Ceren suspended for one additional match

Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Darwin Ceren has been suspended for one additional match (two matches total) and fined an undisclosed amount by the MLS Disciplinary Committee for violent conduct in the 20th minute of Houston’s match against Austin FC on Aug. 4.
Ceren, who initially received a red card for the incident, served his first match suspension on Aug. 7 against Minnesota United. The midfielder will serve his additional match suspension on Aug. 14 against the Colorado Rapids.
The play was reviewed under Disciplinary Committee Parameter #2, in which the MLS Disciplinary Committee may act where the officials see an incident and issue a red card. The Disciplinary Committee may review the play for further disciplinary action, over and above the mandatory suspension and fine. Under Parameter #2, supplemental discipline (suspension and/or fine) will be administered if the Disciplinary Committee believes the offense is egregious in nature, and/or it must act to protect player safety, and/or it must protect the integrity of the game, and/or the player is guilty of repeat behavior.